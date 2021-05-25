Here's Your First Look at Valentino's Luxurious New Makeup Collection

Photo: Courtesy of Valentino

Following an initial announcement in April (and ample industry anticipation), Valentino officially unveils its luxurious new makeup collection on Tuesday.

"Beauty is directly connected to the intensity of our feelings," said Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli in press materials announcing the launch. "The more we are connected to our true self, the more it shows and glows on the outside. Valentino beauty is for the dreamers."

But what, exactly, is Piccioli's version of dream makeup?

The center of the collection is Rosso Valentino, the brand's stacked 50-shade lipstick array, which spans reds, pinks, nudes, plums, corals, oranges and even purples and blues. These lip colors come in two textures: velvety matte and satin with a liquid-like shine. Of the 50 shades, 15 will also be available for purchase as refill bullets that can be snapped into the red lacquered exterior casing. ("This is a nod to Valentino's commitment to the future and the celebration of individuality, with the possibility of changing color, consciously," per the brand.)

Valentino's foundation, meanwhile, is a buildable-coverage formula available in 40 shades, which, according to the brand, were the result of "extensive research on the skin tones of 5,000 women in eight countries, across every continent," with the aim of being comprehensive and inclusive.

Another standout — and sure to be influencer favorite — from the collection is the "Go-Clutch," an accessory-makeup hybrid designed by Piccioli. The mini red rectangular clutch, which is smaller than an iPhone and can house a powder and a mini lipstick (which can be swapped out or replaced with refills), made its initial debut on the Valentino Spring 2017 runway. It's the most expensive piece in the collection at $235.

The collection is rather extensive for a debut; in addition to the aforementioned products, there are also eight mini lipsticks, three dual-ended eyeliners, three hybrid brow fillers (pencil, spoolie and liquid ink-tip), eight eye shadow palettes, 12 powder pigments that can be used as eye shadow or blush, a black mascara, two liquid highlighters, five cushion compact highlighters, five powders, a bronzer, a multi-purpose loose glitter and four pressed eye glitters. It's clear Valentino is going all in on makeup.

The accompanying campaign, described by the brand as "a personal narrative between...Piccioli together with 16 eclectic talents," was shot by Piccioli himself. While it's clear the house's creative director was the driving force behind the aesthetic choices throughout the campaign, makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre, who serves as Valentino's Global Makeup artist, worked with each of the 16 models to create a series of individualistic, high-impact looks that showcase the versatility of the collection.

Pre-order for Valentino Beauty will begin on June 1 in the U.S., with international roll-out through the summer. For a first look at the products (and pricing), click through the gallery below.

