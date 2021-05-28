Must Read: Valentino and Saint Laurent To Show in Venice This July, Something Navy Has Big Plans for 2021

A look from the Valentino Spring 2020 Couture collection. Photo: Peter White/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday.

Valentino and Saint Laurent to show in Venice this July

Fashion is flocking to the Italian lagoon this summer: Both Valentino and Saint Laurent have shows scheduled in Venice in July, according to WWD. Valentino will stage its Fall 2021 couture collection in the city on July 15 with a select number of guests in attendance. Saint Laurent will hold what WWD is speculating to be a men's collection there that same month. {WWD}

Something Navy has big plans for 2021

Something Navy has its sight set on growth. Business of Fashion's Sheena Butler-Young reports on the brand's plans for 2021, which include seven new stores and a recently launched partnership with Revolve. The influencer will remain chief creative officer, but the brand will no longer center releases around her Instagram posts. {Business of Fashion}

Fashion forgets about supply chain carbon

The Financial Times commissioned a study comparing the carbon emissions of hundreds of Europe's largest companies, culminating in a "Climate Leaders" list. Sustainability superstar Whitney Bauck wrote about its findings on the fashion front, highlighting the commendable work of Superdry in reducing its Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions intensity the most between 2014 and 2019. Though this progress is significant, 80% of the sector's emissions are in Scope 3 and Bauck points out that "most clothing brands are not even attempting to measure these yet, much less reduce them." {Financial Times}

How entrepreneurs are reinventing the department store

Christina Binkley's latest for Vogue Business looks at how independent stores are rethinking the multi-brand retail format. Some of the stores Binkley highlights have ditched the wholesale model by using their own direct-to-consumer distribution channels and leaning on a form of consignment that shares a higher portion of proceeds with brands when goods sell. {Vogue Business}

