WWAKE Is Hiring A Part-Time Administrative Coordinator In New York, NY

WWAKE is a contemporary jewelry brand located in Brooklyn, NY. We are a small and fast-growing company seeking a diligent and highly motivated individual to provide administrative support and ensure efficient operation of the office. As the Administrative Coordinator, you will directly support the owner, Business Manager and employees through a variety of tasks related to organization and communication.

This is a new role within our dynamic women-run environment.

Responsibilities

● Serve as the main point of contact for day to day intra office operations/requests
● Organize and schedule internal and external appointments and meetings
● Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports
● Ensure that the office is well-maintained, organized and stocked with necessary supplies
● Record and maintain employee benefit data
● Handle sensitive information in a confidential manner
● Identify opportunities to streamline operations and lead process improvement initiatives

Requirements

● 1-2 years in a administrative role
● Exceptional communication skills
● Must be extremely organized and detail-oriented
● Ability to problem-solve independently, think ahead, develop new systems
● Positive, can-do attitude is a must
● Proficiency in Microsoft Excel required

Our ideal candidate is available part-time (20 hours a week), for immediate hire. Please email your resume and cover letter with the subject line “Administrative Coordinator” to careers@wwake.com.

