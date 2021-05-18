YaYa Publicity Is Seeking A Summer '21 PR Intern In New York, NY

YaYa Publicity is a boutique Public Relations agency based in New York City specializing in fine and fashion jewelry, accessories and swimwear.

Company Description:

YaYa Publicity is a boutique Public Relations agency based in New York City specializing in fine and fashion jewelry, accessories and swimwear. The YaYa Publicity team handles press placement on top-tier digital and print editorials, Celebrity/VIP relations, new brand/product launches, and much more.

Job Description:

YaYa Publicity is currently seeking an in-person intern for Summer 2021 at their office in New York City.

This internship is unpaid, so you must be able to receive school credit. This position also offers a transportation/food stipend. The ideal intern candidate is available to work 4-5 days a week and will be able to begin early to mid-June.

During their internship, the candidate will work closely with the entire YaYa Publicity team on various accounts, gaining a tremendous amount of first-hand experience in Public Relations!

Day to Day activities for the YaYa Publicity Summer intern include but are not limited to:

Assist with sample and image pulls for various editorial and celebrity/VIP requests

Track media placements and online/print editorial

Monitor online/print/VIP credits

Assist in weekly client reporting

Research and update press/stylist lists, accessory/jewelry trends

Preparing for press previews and other events

Maintain organization of the showroom and help with day-to-day tasks

Requirements:

Proof of completed COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Reliable, self-motivated, and organized

Attention To Detail

Ability to prioritize projects and complete them in a timely manner

Exceptional computer, written and verbal communication skills (MS Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook experience a plus)

Experience in fashion and public relations a plus! Those pursuing a degree or have an interest in PR, Communications, Fashion or Marketing are encouraged to apply.

Email: Info@yayapublicity.com