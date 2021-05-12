Great Outfits in Fashion History: Zendaya in Wes Gordon's First Official Collection for Carolina Herrera

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In doing research for this series, I've enjoyed revisiting a creative director's early collections for a house and seeing how — and with who — they resonated. (Examples include Diane Kruger in Olivier Rousteing's first collection for Balmain, Elizabeth Olsen in a then-year-old brand by the name of Galvan.) It's fun to see how a designer's vision has evolved since and how, in many cases, their signature touches or aesthetics have been present since pretty much day one. Case in point: Zendaya wearing a Carolina Herrera Resort 2019 dress to present at the 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards, just under two weeks after the line — Wes Gordon's first season as creative director — was unveiled.

This was actually Zendaya's second look that evening, having walked the red carpet in a shapely brown leather mini dress — with a structured, almost bell-like skirt — by August Getty. The vibe between that and the off-the-shoulder, candy apple-red tulle style she wore on stage couldn't be more different, though she kept the oversized disc earrings and slick, side-parted hair for both. Fans of Gordon will recognize so many of the special touches that have made his time at Carolina Herrera memorable in this outfit-change, though: the sharply-cut tiers down the skirt (and the elegant ankle length), the fabric, the embrace of the signature red. It's ethereal and feminine, but still modern, with its fitted bodice neckline and slashed sleeves. Zendaya — styled, of course, by her longtime image architect and Hollywood Reporter's Stylist of the Year, Law Roach — makes it look easy, bringing an energy and confidence to the look that not everyone can.

This exact dress is actually still available on The Outnet (if you're a US size 8 or 12 and have $2,495) and Yoox (in a US size 10, for $2,737). Shop it and other tulle pieces in the gallery, below.

