18 Can't-Miss Looks From the 2021 BET Awards

Before the show even started, the Internet was abuzz over fashion at the 2021 BET Awards.

Law Roach revealed Zendaya's look for the evening on Instagram — a tribute to Beyoncé's first solo performance at the very same event, back in 2003. The duo brought back the gauzy purple dress from Versace's Spring 2003 collection (from Roach's own archive!), creating their own moment ahead of the red carpet. That was only the beginning of what would be an excellent night for capital-F Fashion.

On the red carpet, Lil' Nas X donned not one, but two epic looks — one by Andrea Grossi, the other by Richard Quinn; Megan Thee Stallion arrived in custom Jean Paul Gaultier; Queen Latifah buttoned up in Thom Browne. Inside, Naomi Campbell stunned in Gucci, and Cynthia Erivo was cool as ever in Marine Serre.

Catch up on all the epic style moments from the 2021 BET Awards in the gallery, below.

