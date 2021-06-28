18 Can't-Miss Looks From the 2021 BET Awards

18 Can't-Miss Looks From the 2021 BET Awards

From Lil' Nas X's two red carpet looks to *that* Beyoncé tribute.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo: Photo: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

From Lil' Nas X's two red carpet looks to *that* Beyoncé tribute.

Before the show even started, the Internet was abuzz over fashion at the 2021 BET Awards

Law Roach revealed Zendaya's look for the evening on Instagram — a tribute to Beyoncé's first solo performance at the very same event, back in 2003. The duo brought back the gauzy purple dress from Versace's Spring 2003 collection (from Roach's own archive!), creating their own moment ahead of the red carpet. That was only the beginning of what would be an excellent night for capital-F Fashion.  

On the red carpet, Lil' Nas X donned not one, but two epic looks — one by Andrea Grossi, the other by Richard Quinn; Megan Thee Stallion arrived in custom Jean Paul Gaultier; Queen Latifah buttoned up in Thom Browne. Inside, Naomi Campbell stunned in Gucci, and Cynthia Erivo was cool as ever in Marine Serre.

Catch up on all the epic style moments from the 2021 BET Awards in the gallery, below. 

Lil-Kim-Zendaya-Versace-BET-Awards-2021-15
Taraji-P-Henson-Versace-BET-Awards-2021-7
Andra-Day-Rosie-Assoulin-BET-Awards-2021-9
18
Gallery
18 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.

Related Stories

Regina King gets ready for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards
Style

The 11 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 (Virtual) NAACP Image Awards

From Yara Shahidi's Dior PJs to Tracee Ellis Ross's fresh-out-of-fashion-week Schiaparelli to Regina King's stunning Oscar de la Renta gown.

andra-day-oscars-2021
Beauty

The 11 Best Beauty Looks From the 2021 Oscars

See the stand-out hair and makeup moments from the first in-person, (mostly) maskless red carpet in quite some time.

bet-awards-2019-red-carpet-best-dressed
Style

See the 29 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 BET Awards

The men dressed as well as — if not better than! — the ladies.

new-york-fashion-week-fall-2020-best-dressed-celebrities 8
Fashion Week

See the Best Dressed Celebrities From New York Fashion Week Fall 2020

The best of the front rows, from Tom Ford to Marc Jacobs.