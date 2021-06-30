Adidas Is Going After Thom Browne Over Use of Stripes [UPDATED]

The sportswear company has a long history of litigiousness when it comes to the use of its beloved stripes.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
adidas-stripes

Thom Browne has become the latest focus of an Adidas lawsuit over the use of stripes. The Fashion Law reports that the German sportswear company filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint on Monday in a New York federal court claiming that Thom Browne is "selling athletic-style apparel and footwear featuring two, three or four parallel stripes in a manner that is confusingly similar to Adidas's three-stripe mark."

In the filing, Adidas said it had been involved in a previous mediation process with Thom Browne that began back in November of 2020, but that those proceedings didn't resolve the dispute.

Thom Browne is far from the only focus of such accusations. Adidas has a long history of litigiousness when it comes to its signature stripes: In 2017, Bloomberg reported that Adidas had filed nearly 50 lawsuits to defend its stripe trademark. The company has been involved in legal battles with brands and retailers as varied as J.Crew,  Forever 21, FC Barcelona, Skechers, Juicy Couture, Tesla, Marc Jacobs, Sears, Abercrombie, Ralph Lauren and Target, among others. (The Fashion Law has compiled an extensive overview of the suits.) 

UPDATE, June 30, 3:47 p.m.: Thom Browne has responded to Adidas lawsuit, in a statement issued to WWD. "We believe we are right and we are confident in the outcome of the case, as we have acted honorably for all this time," Thom Browne CEO Rodrigo Bazan said to the publication. "[Adidas] consented for 12 years and now they are changing their mind. The court won't allow that. And consumers won't as well. It is an attempt to use the law illegally."

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

adidas.jpg
News

Adidas Sues Marc Jacobs Over Striped Clothing

Which is to say, trademark infringement.

ivy-park-swim-promo
News

Must Read: Beyoncé's Ivy Park Launches Swimwear Collection, Dua Lipa Is the New Face of Versace

Plus, LVMH partners with a startup for fabric recycling.

versace-sues-fashion-nova
News

Must Read: Versace Sues Fashion Nova, Gift Guides Are Taking Over the Internet

Plus, plastic hangers have become fashion's equivalent to plastic straws.

Business

Investing in Thom Browne

It was announced this morning that the Japanese Cross Company has acquired a majority stake in Thom Browne. As beloved as Browne is by the industry, w