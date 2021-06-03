Must Read: Adut Akech Named Estée Lauder Ambassador, Maxine Bédat on Government's Role in Making Fashion Sustainable

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for TIME

Adut Akech is now an Estée Lauder global brand ambassador

Estée Lauder announced on Thursday that model Adut Akech would be its new global brand ambassador. "Makeup has always really been fun for me," she told Vogue, noting that she was first introduced to the brand through YouTube ads and international airport billboards. She joins a cohort that includes Karlie Kloss, Grace Elizabeth and Carolyn Murphy; her first campaign is expected to drop in July. {Vogue}

Maxine Bédat on the role government should play in making fashion sustainable

Timed to the release of her new book, "Unraveled," Maxine Bédat penned an op-ed in Business of Fashion about the need for government legislation and regulation in order to achieve "measurable results" when it comes to sustainability in fashion. "The average citizen cannot be expected to demand change for what they do not know and, besides, they have their own needs to meet," she writes. "This crisis will not be solved by consumer demand, nor will it be solved by fashion companies which — regardless of the nice talk — are still in the business of maximizing profit." {Business of Fashion}

Rent the Runway officially gets into resale

This week, Rent the Runway introduced the option for customers to buy pieces in its vast collection. (Previously, RTR users were able to purchase pieces they'd rented; now, anyone can buy anything on the site.) "Our goal is to be a fully circular platform where the customer has the flexibility to choose how she wants to consume our products," co-founder Jennifer Hyman told Vogue. "This is another way for customers to engage with us for the first time. There's a very broad audience of people who want to consume secondhand, but potentially didn't come to our platform in the past because they weren't ready to subscribe or they didn't have an upcoming party or event. Now, they have the opportunity to experience the quality of our assortment, the diversity of our brands, and the incredible fashion on our platform." {Vogue}

