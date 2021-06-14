Must Read: Annie Murphy Gets a 'Marie Claire' Digital Cover, Tiffany & Co. Announces New Ambassadors

Photo: Lelanie Foster for "Marie Claire"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Annie Murphy gets a Marie Claire digital cover

Annie Murphy covers Marie Claire's latest digital issue in a cream-colored Brunello Cucinelli look. Neha Prakash interviewed Murphy for the accompanying story in which the sitcom star opens up about wanting to play a character that's nothing like Alexis Rose, and playing a housewife in the new dark comedy "Kevin Can F**K Himself." {Marie Claire}

Tiffany & Co. announces new ambassadors

Anya Taylor-Joy, Eileen Gu and Tracee Ellis Ross are the newest global ambassadors for Tiffany & Co. The three women will make their debut in the Tiffany T1 campaign, "Give Me the T," launching across the brand's platforms on Tuesday. Following the T1 campaign, Taylor-Joy and Gu will star in the "Knot Your Typical City" campaign for a new jewelry collection that Tiffany is set to release in North America this fall, and globally in 2022. {Fashionista inbox}

Tiffany & Co. "Give Me the T" campaign. Photo: Mario Sorrenti

Ahluwalia wins the 2021 BFC/GQ Designer Menswear fund

The British Fashion Council announced Priya Ahluwalia, founder of Ahluwalia, as the winner of the 2021 BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund on Monday. The designer will receive a year-long business mentorship, pro-bono legal services from Sheridans and a £150,000 cash prize. "There can only be one winner and Priya proved to be the strongest candidate showing incredible creativity along with a business strategy that embodies the future of British fashion, with environmental and socially positive practices at the core of the brand," said Caroline Rush, the Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council, in a press statement. "The committee is confident she will use the fund to her best advantage to propel and cement Ahluwalia on the global stage." {Fashionista inbox}



Rickey Thompson is Nylon's Pride 2021 cover star

For its Pride 2021 issue, Nylon spotlights 25-year-old Rickey Thompson. In addition to starring on the magazine's cover (shot by Ryan Pfluger), the social media influencer and model spoke with Michael Cuby about what it's like to be a gay Black man who's a highly visible creator on the internet. {Nylon}

Homepage photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

