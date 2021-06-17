Great Outfits in Fashion History: The Ashley Olsen Look That Ignited My Obsession With White T-Shirts

Photo: Peter Kramer/Getty Images for IMG

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

It's been a big week for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: It was their 35th birthday on Sunday, and they're also celebrating the 15-year anniversary of their beloved clothing line, The Row. In honor of that milestone, they even gave an extremely rare interview to I-D. In the interest of continuing what I've very unofficially dubbed Olsen Week, I'm revisiting one of my favorite outfits worn by the twin with whom I'm most sartorially aligned: Ashley. The year was 2007, and she's wearing a relatively simple (especially for that fashion era) outfit consisting of what appears to be an Alaïa mini skirt, a perfectly weathered white T-shirt, black sunglasses, suede booties, a vintage patterned clutch and a surely expensive watch that Dimepiece could probably identify.

For me, this look is all about the T-shirt, which I'm pretty sure helped usher in that whole sheer T-shirt, black bra thing we were doing back in the mid-late 2000s. There's even something about the way the sunglasses hang off the neckline. It was a look that I certainly copied countless times in that era: Even if I couldn't afford an Alaïa skirt, I could find a black bra and sheer white tee at Urban Outfitters to tuck into my cotton American Apparel one, and that became a go-to "going-out" look for me. Even to this day, a white tee tucked into something high-waisted is one of my favorite outfits, and my collection of white T-shirts borders on excessive. Sadly, none of them are The Row, which the Olsens famously debuted with the "perfect T-shirt;" I assume Ashley's wearing an early sample in this photo, which was taken at a Calvin Klein runway show not long after The Row launched.

Below, find a few great white tees to shop now, at The Row price point and below.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.