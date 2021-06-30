Sponsored Story

Attersee Is Seeking A Brand Assistant In New York, NY

Attersee, a new direct-to-consumer brand based in New York (shopattersee.com), is looking for a Brand Assistant.
Attersee, a new direct-to-consumer brand based in New York (shopattersee.com), is looking for a Brand Assistant. This is an all-encompassing support role working across Digital Marketing, Content Management, Branding, E-Commerce, and Collection Development and Production.

Primary Responsibilities

  • Updating and maintaining the brand’s content and email marketing calendar, overseeing and executing the distribution of our imagery across our digital and social platforms, and keeping our messaging across all touchpoints consistent
  • Assist team in collating all email marketing materials including copy, and ensure campaigns are sent on a timely basis in line with the content calendar. Make recommendations for future messaging opportunities.
  • Site Merchandising, align with the production and product release and content calendar to ensure site experience is maintained at the highest level
  • Customer Experience, taking feedback from customers and inform team of ways to improve product descriptions and site copy so consistent throughout.

Job Requirements

  • Social-media savvy
  • Strong sense of project management and organizational skills
  • Proficiency in all MS Office applications, Word, Excel, PowerPoint
  • Adobe Creative Suite, Photoshop, InDesign, Dropbox

  • Experience with Shopify

  • Knowledge of Email Marketing platforms like Klaviyo a plus

Interested candidates should email a resume to inquiries@shopattersee.com with the subject line Brand Assistant. 

