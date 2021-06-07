10 Can't-Miss Looks From the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards

Highlights include Nicola Coughlan's electric Valentino dress and Michaela Coel's open-back Maximilian gown.
Michaela-Coel-Maximilian-BAFTA-TV-Awards-2021-5

On Sunday evening, the casts of the most beloved shows to come out of the U.K. over the past year — from "Bridgerton" to "I May Destroy You" to "Normal People" — gathered in London to celebrate the biggest moments in the last 12 months of television. And they did so in impeccable style, wearing looks from Valentino, Simone Rocha, Loewe and more. 

There were a handful of excellent outfits we didn't see on the carpet (like Daisy Edgar-Jones in a mint Gucci suit), but the night wasn't lacking in fashion at all. See all the best fashion moments from the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards (highlights include Nicola Coughlan's electric custom Valentino and Michaela Coel's stunning open-back Maximilian gown) in the gallery, below.

Zawe-Ashton-Zimmermann-BAFTA-TV-Awards-2021-7
Lydia-West-Loewe-BAFTA-TV-Awards-2021-11
Aimee-Lou-Wood-Miu-Miu-BAFTA-TV-Awards-2021-6
10
Gallery
10 Images

