Must Read: Balmain to Host Music Festival During Paris Fashion Week, Netflix Series Reignites Interest in Halston Brand

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Balmain to host music festival during Paris Fashion Week

Olivier Rousteing is throwing a Coachella-style festival during Paris Fashion Week in September, with his Spring 2022 Balmain collection as the headliner. The two-day event will have food, drinks and limited-edition merchandise, plus it'll raise funds for (RED) and the Global Fund. The festival will be free and open to the public on day one, but day two is reserved for the first 1,200 people who pledge a minimum donation of 15 euros to (RED) and the Global Fund. Proceeds from the sales of limited-edition Balmain festival merchandise, as well as from the village's food and drink offerings, will also be donated (RED) and the Global Fund. {Fashionista inbox}

Netflix series reignites interest in Halston brand

Halston's fall from Studio54 to JCPenney hasn't been easy to watch, but thanks to Netflix, the once-glamorous label might no longer be thought of as a sleepy department store brand. WWD's Booth Moore looks at how "Halston" has been like a rebirth for the forgotten fashion house. For one, it has experienced a 631% increase in sales since the show premiered on the streaming giant. Interest in Halston, the brand, is also at an all-time high, resulting in a capsule collection that will be sold at luxury retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. "The collection could mark a turning point both for the Halston brand, for Netflix and for how fashion thinks about entertainment content," Moore writes. "More than one legacy brand has to be wishing Murphy would make a series about it." {WWD}

Tamu McPherson launches Shoes Up For Justice

In honor of Juneteenth, Tamu McPherson launched Shoe Up For Justice, an initiative that gives anyone access to her luxury shoe archive while fundraising for U.S. voting rights causes. McPherson has listed nearly 100 pairs from her personal collection — with everything from sculpturally-heeled Jacquemus sandals and bright red Golden Goose cowboy boots to Yves Saint Laurent Pony Mane pumps — and will donate 97% of the proceeds to various groups, including those led by voting activist and grassroots organizers Stacey Abrams. {Fashionista inbox}

Darlene Okpo opens a bookstore

Darlene Okpo, one half of the sister duo behind the women's ready-to-wear and beauty brand William Okpo, opened a bookstore in Brooklyn's Dumbo neighborhood that celebrates African-American culture called Adanne ("she is her mother's daughter" in Igbo). Okpo wants the shop — which is located at 53 Bridge Street — to offer people a warm approach to learning and storytelling. {Fashionista inbox}

Darlene Okpo in Adanne. Photo: Courtesy of Ashley Wilson

