22 Exfoliating Body Scrubs, Mitts, Peels and Brushes For Your Smoothest Skin Ever

Exfoliation is the key to getting soft, smooth, glow-y skin, whether that's manually buffing away dullness with a brush, mitt or scrub or gently promoting cell turnover with an acid- or enzyme-based peel. It's just as important for the body as it is for the face, and it's essential for making products like moisturizers and self-tanners more effective.

There are plenty of body exfoliating options to choose from: in-shower mitts that transform skin in the time it takes to suds up; dry brushes that support circulation and lymphatic drainage while they smooth; luxuriously-scented scrubs that make showering a transportive experience; and innovative tools (ever heard of a "body plane"?) that are straight out of the spa. In the gallery below, we've rounded up our favorites in every category, so there's something for every skin type and preference. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

22 Gallery 22 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.