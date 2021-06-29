22 Exfoliating Body Scrubs, Mitts, Peels and Brushes For Your Smoothest Skin Ever

Plus, they make products like moisturizers and self-tanners more effective.
Author:
Publish date:
body-exfoliators-main

Exfoliation is the key to getting soft, smooth, glow-y skin, whether that's manually buffing away dullness with a brush, mitt or scrub or gently promoting cell turnover with an acid- or enzyme-based peel. It's just as important for the body as it is for the face, and it's essential for making products like moisturizers and self-tanners more effective.

There are plenty of body exfoliating options to choose from: in-shower mitts that transform skin in the time it takes to suds up; dry brushes that support circulation and lymphatic drainage while they smooth; luxuriously-scented scrubs that make showering a transportive experience; and innovative tools (ever heard of a "body plane"?) that are straight out of the spa. In the gallery below, we've rounded up our favorites in every category, so there's something for every skin type and preference. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

ouai-scalp-body-scrub
54-thrones-body-mitt
pacifica-glow-baby-body-peel
22
Gallery
22 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

beauty tools gift guide promo
Beauty

22 Skin-Care Tools (for Any Budget) That Make Excellent Gifts

These face and body gadgets will let your loved ones buff, sculpt, exfoliate, brighten, smooth and treat their skin with plenty of TLC.

r-co-on-a-cloud-horiz
Beauty

The 24 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in March

Including delightful spring candles, reparative hair treatments and at least one skin-care product all the TikTok cool kids convinced us to try.

face-scrubs-promo
Beauty

Fashionista Beauty Helpline: How Bad Is It Really to Use a Face Scrub?

Are those scratchy little bits completely ruining your face? We investigated.

dennis-gross-alpha-beta-peel-promo
Editors' Picks

The OG Skin-Perfecting Peel to Which Steph Has a Renewed Devotion

It contains a whopping seven acids.