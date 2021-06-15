17 Brow Gels That Create Natural-Looking Fullness

The quickest, most foolproof way to shape and enhance brows? A truly great brow gel — one that lends hold without creating creepy stiffness, builds fullness without feeling gloppy and either imparts tint without looking artificial or goes on clear without turning flaky.

While all of that may sound like a tall order, there are plenty of formulas on the market that fit the bill. In the gallery below, we've rounded up the very best brow gels to sculpt, shape, hold and tint every last hair without ever looking stiff or fake. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

17 Gallery 17 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.