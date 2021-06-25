14 Cleansing Balms That Remove Every Last Bit of Makeup

Few things are quite as satisfying as melting away a day's worth of lip stain, eyeliner and mascara with a moisturizing, cushiony balm cleanser.
Author:
Publish date:
cleansing-balms-main

Few things are quite as satisfying as melting away a day's worth of lip stain, eyeliner and mascara with a moisturizing, cushiony balm cleanser

Not only are cleansing balms an ideal way to gently dissolve stubborn makeup in seconds, but they can also be a particularly soothing, almost ritualistic part of a nighttime skin-care routine. They offer the perfect chance to indulge in a bit of facial massage, with just the right amount of slip to release jaw tension, boost circulation and practice those pro facial moves at home. Many formulas also incorporate ultra-gentle actives, such as enzyme or acid exfoliators, and then allow for a bit of physical exfoliation with a soft washcloth or muslin cloth as you rinse. In other words, cleansing balms are a skin-care category well worth exploring.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 14 of our favorite balm cleansers for every preference and price point. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

sunday-riley-blue-moon-clean-rinse-cleansing-balm
glow-recipe-papaya-enzyme-sorbet-cleansing-balm
versed-day-dissolve-cleansing-balm
14
Gallery
14 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

micellar-water-promo
Beauty

18 Micellar Waters That Remove Makeup and Cleanse Skin in Seconds

They also work wonders for tidying up makeup smudges or wobbly eyeliner.

bathing-culture-body-wash-promo
Beauty

The 32 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in October

Including a biodegradable body wash, the perfect fall nail polish, the candles we can't get enough of and the lip colors we're loving.

mineral-sunscreens-promo
Beauty

14 Mineral Sunscreens You'll Want to Wear Every Single Day

...Which is exactly how often we should all be wearing sunscreen.

shu-uemura-promo
Editors' Picks

Stephanie's Face Loves This Cleansing Oil

If you're considering trying an oil cleanser, this is the way to go.