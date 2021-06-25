14 Cleansing Balms That Remove Every Last Bit of Makeup

Few things are quite as satisfying as melting away a day's worth of lip stain, eyeliner and mascara with a moisturizing, cushiony balm cleanser.

Photo: Courtesy of Versed

Not only are cleansing balms an ideal way to gently dissolve stubborn makeup in seconds, but they can also be a particularly soothing, almost ritualistic part of a nighttime skin-care routine. They offer the perfect chance to indulge in a bit of facial massage, with just the right amount of slip to release jaw tension, boost circulation and practice those pro facial moves at home. Many formulas also incorporate ultra-gentle actives, such as enzyme or acid exfoliators, and then allow for a bit of physical exfoliation with a soft washcloth or muslin cloth as you rinse. In other words, cleansing balms are a skin-care category well worth exploring.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 14 of our favorite balm cleansers for every preference and price point. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

14 Gallery 14 Images

