67 of the Best Looks from "Gossip Girl" 1.0

Look at these tiny babies. Photo: Scott Wintrow/Getty Images

While we eagerly await "Gossip Girl" 2.0 — it's debuting on HBO Max July 8, mark your calendars! — I figured now was as good a time as any to revisit some of the best looks from our OG Upper East Siders.

Of course, if you follow me on social media, you know that I never really need an occasion to talk about "Gossip Girl;" when one is not readily available, I will simply invent one. But when an excuse presents itself on a silver platter, why not take it? (Also, okay, we had a bunch of credits left on our Getty subscription that were set to expire this month and I convinced everyone to let me do a "Gossip Girl" fashion post.) So as a little treat for all of us, I rounded up 67 of the best outfits Eric Daman put together for "Gossip Girl" 1.0, from our headband crowned queen Blair to leg-baring Serena and everything in between — with nary a men's belt in sight, natch.

If you're asking yourself how I narrowed it down to a mere 67 looks, or how I chose which looks made the cut, the answer is: Uh, I didn't. I pretty much just downloaded every clear shot I could find and here we are. I mean, asking me which is my favorite look from "Gossip Girl" would be like asking me to choose a favorite child and I simply couldn't do it. ([extremely Lucille Bluth voice]: "I love all my children equally" / "I don't care for Vanessa.")

But regardless of how we got here, I am pleased to present 67 of the finest images straight from the "Gossip Girl" 1.0 set, here for your viewing pleasure in the gallery below:

67 Gallery 67 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.