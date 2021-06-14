67 of the Best Looks from "Gossip Girl" 1.0

Or, at least, the best looks available on our Getty Images subscription.
Look at these tiny babies.

While we eagerly await "Gossip Girl" 2.0 — it's debuting on HBO Max July 8, mark your calendars! — I figured now was as good a time as any to revisit some of the best looks from our OG Upper East Siders.

Of course, if you follow me on social media, you know that I never really need an occasion to talk about "Gossip Girl;" when one is not readily available, I will simply invent one. But when an excuse presents itself on a silver platter, why not take it? (Also, okay, we had a bunch of credits left on our Getty subscription that were set to expire this month and I convinced everyone to let me do a "Gossip Girl" fashion post.) So as a little treat for all of us, I rounded up 67 of the best outfits Eric Daman put together for "Gossip Girl" 1.0, from our headband crowned queen Blair to leg-baring Serena and everything in between — with nary a men's belt in sight, natch.

If you're asking yourself how I narrowed it down to a mere 67 looks, or how I chose which looks made the cut, the answer is: Uh, I didn't. I pretty much just downloaded every clear shot I could find and here we are. I mean, asking me which is my favorite look from "Gossip Girl" would be like asking me to choose a favorite child and I simply couldn't do it. ([extremely Lucille Bluth voice]: "I love all my children equally" / "I don't care for Vanessa.")

But regardless of how we got here, I am pleased to present 67 of the finest images straight from the "Gossip Girl" 1.0 set, here for your viewing pleasure in the gallery below:

