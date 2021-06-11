19 Hydrating Eye Creams to Help Fake a Well-Rested Look

Because being constantly told you look tired is just the worst.

We've all had those days when no amount of concealer or iced coffee can remedy the zombie-like look of our bleary, tired eyes. While we can't exactly promise to help you feel more awake, there are certainly ways to fake it, starting with an intensely hydrating eye cream.

When it comes to maximizing hydration from an eye cream, look for ingredients that help pull moisture into the skin – also known as humectants — such as hyaluronic acid. "Think of hyaluronic acid like a sponge that can bind to 1,000 times its weight in water," Dr. Joshnua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai in New York City, told Fashionista in a previous interview. The ingredient can also help skin do a better job of maintaining its own moisture levels over time, helping to prevent signs of aging like dullness and fine lines that can result from dehydration.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up stand-out eye creams that offer a dose of brightening, plumping hydration for a well-rested appearance — even when that's far from your reality. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

