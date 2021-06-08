18 Press-On Nail Sets for a Perfect At-Home Manicure, Every Time

When it comes to speed (no dry time!), ease (no struggling with tiny brushes to create wobbly lines!) and durability (no chipping!), press-on nails reign supreme. Not only do they tend to feature inventive designs and mesmerizingly shiny finishes, but they're also super simple to apply — especially after a little practice.

Most of the press-on manicures currently on the market are re-usable, and many also come in handy kits that include glue or adhesive stickers, nail files and cuticle pushers to get the job done right. Whether nails handmade by Etsy creators, super-affordable drugstore manicures or salon-favorite nail art re-imagined in packaged form, press-ons are having somewhat of a renaissance right now. There's truly something for every taste, budget and mood.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up a variety of press-on manicures for every taste and every whim. Click through to see (and shop!) them all.

18 Gallery 18 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

