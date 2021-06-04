14 Skin-Enhancing Tinted Moisturizers for a Foolproof Makeup Routine

Photo: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

The world of tinted moisturizers has come a long way since the single-shade, ho-hum versions first introduced a few decades ago. The variety of formulas available now include innovative multi-taskers that hydrate, brighten and protect skin with antioxidants and sunscreen; ultra-light serum foundations that create a beautifully dewy glow within seconds; and sheer-but-buildable skin tints that offer coverage but never look chalky, heavy or flat. These utterly foolproof complexion perfectors are the workhorses of any makeup bag, in many cases providing long-term skin benefits in addition to blurring imperfections and creating the perfect base for the rest of your makeup.

In the gallery below, we've rounded up 14 tinted moisturizers for every skin type (and tone!). Click through to see and shop them all.

