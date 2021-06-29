Great Outfits in Fashion History: Brie Larson's Adorable and Easy Tee Dress

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

When it comes to adorable humans who also happen to be famous, Brie Larson usually lands somewhere at the top of my list of favorites. Not only is the star of "Captain Marvel" an incredible actor and a regular figure on best-dressed lists, but the YouTube channel she launched last year also makes me think she's a huge goofball who would be a delight as a friend.

But we're here to talk about that second point: Larson's style. Her Hollywood big break may have come with her Oscar win for "The Room" in 2016, and her fashion big break with her 2019 superhero press tour, but the actor has been plugging away at both since the early aughts. I really loved revisiting Larson's early red carpet appearances and watching her style and confidence develop over time. The one constant, however, is her big personality that bursts through every appearance.

That's half of what I love about this look Larson wore to the 2010 premiere of "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," a film in which she exercises both her acting and singing chops as Envy Adams. Just look at that adorable smile! And while this dress may not be the most exciting choice Larson has ever made, there's something utterly charming about the combo of her T-shirt dress with chunky Mary Jane heels and a boxy black bag. The dress is busy — clashing patterned panels up top, red ruffles down the bottom — but it doesn't get much easier than a throw on-and-go dress like this.

My personal favorite detail is the orange-red lip with the matching mani, an ideal beauty look for summer that I'll be copying ASAP.

