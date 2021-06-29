Calle Del Mar Is Hiring A Technical Knitwear Designer In Los Angeles
Calle Del Mar is looking for a skilled technical designer with 4-5+ years of luxury knitwear experience. (Specifically fully fashioned knits, sweaters, flat bed hand looms, digital/computerized machines, whole garment machines. Not cut & sew knits) Candidate must be extremely meticulous, organized, detailed oriented and an efficient multitasker. Candidate must have an exceptional understanding of fit, tech packs, knitwear finishes and quality of a luxury product. Candidate must be a strong verbal and written communicator. This job will require a unique flexibility, proactive problem solving skills and the ability to effectively manage the daily challenges that come with apparel production. Candidate must be an ambitious, calm & positive team player excited about joining a small and quickly growing company.
Responsibilities:
• Technical Illustrator Flats
• Build Tech Packs and Knitting specifications
• Assist design team in swatch development & stitch research
• Assist in swatch and sample development — including Pantone matching for lab dips, producing dye swatches to test new colors, communicating lead designer’s vision to knitters and factory techs.
• Facilitate the transition from Initial Design to Tech Pack to PROTO to TOP approval.
• Attend & participate in fit sessions with live models while working with design team to achieve design aesthetic and meet quality standards.
• Document and keep detailed records of all fit changes and corrections.
• Communicate fit changes and corrections with domestic factories and knitters.
• Work with designer and factory techs to build custom & standard grading for each garment.
• Request, fit, correct and approve graded samples before they go into production.
• Build placement & packing specification guides for labels, etc.
• Quality Check and measure samples as they come in.
• Assist in in-house quality check on small production and communicate with factory in a timely manor any items that come in not to standard.
• Candidates will spend time in the factory working with the designer & techs to achieve the proper wash, steam, finishes, trim & packing specifications.
• Facilitate a timely arrival of materials, fabric and trim for samples and communicate these arrivals to the factory.
• Roll will include production assistance such as recording garment weights, calculating yarn for production, trims, labels & packaging needed for factory and assisting team in timely ordering, receiving and returning of damages.
• Assist designers EA in providing factory with proper Packaging needed to complete production including assisting in creating EIN numbers & stickers for hang tags, poly bags.
• Assist in gathering information from factory to build & order care labels for production
• Assist in managing yarn, trim & packaging inventories.
• Assist Production Team in Creating POs for factories and yarn suppliers
• Assist in Managing production calendar by working with designer, production team, domestic factories and independent contract knitters to stay on track.
Requirements:
• Must have car & valid drivers license
• 4-5+ Years of Knitwear Experience (Specifically fully fashioned knits, sweaters, flat bed brother hand looms, digital/computerized machines, whole garment machines i.e. Shima Seiki and or Stoll)
• 4-5+ years of experience in apparel and or manufacturing
• Computer skills such as proficiency in Adobe Illustrator, photoshop, Microsoft word & Excel.
• Ability to Draw Technical Flats & Build Tech Packs
• Strong knowledge of measuring & technical vocabulary to efficiently communication of garment evaluation
• Strong understanding of fit, gauge and quality.
• Proactive problem solver with ability to effectively manage multiple challenges
• Positive Attitude and ability to stay Calm under pressure
• Highly organized, flexible & thorough
• Excellent attention to detail
• Ability to define priorities at any given moment, ensure deadlines are met, questions are answered, and requests are addressed proactively and promptly.
• Strong verbal & written communication skills
• Good listener.
• Timely and Eloquent correspondence & follow up skills
• Willing to be ‘hands on’ to get the job done
• Team player and willingness to jump in and assist co-workers with tasks outside of job description on an as needed basis.
Desirables:
• BFA in fashion, textile or knitwear design.
• Experience with hand operated flat bed brother knitting machines in both standard and bulky gauges.
• Ability to operate any of the above listed knitting machines
• Experience working with domestic factories and overseeing in house sample makers
Salary: DOE
Employment Type: Contractor with flexibility to take on a full time work.
Email CV/RESUME and cover letter to careers@calledelmar.us