Calle Del Mar Is Hiring A Technical Knitwear Designer In Los Angeles

Calle Del Mar is looking for a skilled technical designer with 4-5+ years of luxury knitwear experience. (Specifically fully fashioned knits, sweaters, flat bed hand looms, digital/computerized machines, whole garment machines. Not cut & sew knits) Candidate must be extremely meticulous, organized, detailed oriented and an efficient multitasker. Candidate must have an exceptional understanding of fit, tech packs, knitwear finishes and quality of a luxury product. Candidate must be a strong verbal and written communicator. This job will require a unique flexibility, proactive problem solving skills and the ability to effectively manage the daily challenges that come with apparel production. Candidate must be an ambitious, calm & positive team player excited about joining a small and quickly growing company.

Responsibilities:

• Technical Illustrator Flats

• Build Tech Packs and Knitting specifications

• Assist design team in swatch development & stitch research

• Assist in swatch and sample development — including Pantone matching for lab dips, producing dye swatches to test new colors, communicating lead designer’s vision to knitters and factory techs.

• Facilitate the transition from Initial Design to Tech Pack to PROTO to TOP approval.

• Attend & participate in fit sessions with live models while working with design team to achieve design aesthetic and meet quality standards.

• Document and keep detailed records of all fit changes and corrections.

• Communicate fit changes and corrections with domestic factories and knitters.

• Work with designer and factory techs to build custom & standard grading for each garment.

• Request, fit, correct and approve graded samples before they go into production.

• Build placement & packing specification guides for labels, etc.

• Quality Check and measure samples as they come in.

• Assist in in-house quality check on small production and communicate with factory in a timely manor any items that come in not to standard.

• Candidates will spend time in the factory working with the designer & techs to achieve the proper wash, steam, finishes, trim & packing specifications.

• Facilitate a timely arrival of materials, fabric and trim for samples and communicate these arrivals to the factory.

• Roll will include production assistance such as recording garment weights, calculating yarn for production, trims, labels & packaging needed for factory and assisting team in timely ordering, receiving and returning of damages.

• Assist designers EA in providing factory with proper Packaging needed to complete production including assisting in creating EIN numbers & stickers for hang tags, poly bags.

• Assist in gathering information from factory to build & order care labels for production

• Assist in managing yarn, trim & packaging inventories.

• Assist Production Team in Creating POs for factories and yarn suppliers

• Assist in Managing production calendar by working with designer, production team, domestic factories and independent contract knitters to stay on track.

Requirements:

• Must have car & valid drivers license

• 4-5+ Years of Knitwear Experience (Specifically fully fashioned knits, sweaters, flat bed brother hand looms, digital/computerized machines, whole garment machines i.e. Shima Seiki and or Stoll)

• 4-5+ years of experience in apparel and or manufacturing

• Computer skills such as proficiency in Adobe Illustrator, photoshop, Microsoft word & Excel.

• Ability to Draw Technical Flats & Build Tech Packs

• Strong knowledge of measuring & technical vocabulary to efficiently communication of garment evaluation

• Strong understanding of fit, gauge and quality.

• Proactive problem solver with ability to effectively manage multiple challenges

• Positive Attitude and ability to stay Calm under pressure

• Highly organized, flexible & thorough

• Excellent attention to detail

• Ability to define priorities at any given moment, ensure deadlines are met, questions are answered, and requests are addressed proactively and promptly.

• Strong verbal & written communication skills

• Good listener.

• Timely and Eloquent correspondence & follow up skills

• Willing to be ‘hands on’ to get the job done

• Team player and willingness to jump in and assist co-workers with tasks outside of job description on an as needed basis.

Desirables:

• BFA in fashion, textile or knitwear design.

• Experience with hand operated flat bed brother knitting machines in both standard and bulky gauges.

• Ability to operate any of the above listed knitting machines

• Experience working with domestic factories and overseeing in house sample makers

Salary: DOE

Employment Type: Contractor with flexibility to take on a full time work.

Email CV/RESUME and cover letter to careers@calledelmar.us