If Your Girl Wants to Party All the Time, Here's a Carolina Herrera Collection for Her

Wes Gordon designed the brand's Resort 2022 line around an imaginary 24-hour getaway.
Author:
Publish date:
carolina-herrera-resort-2022-38

Does your girl, in the words of Eddie Murphy's 1985 hit single, want to party all the time? Frankly, after the year-plus we've all had, no one could blame anyone for wanting to get back out into the world and celebrate. (Vaccinated and following Covid-19 restrictions, of course.)

If you know that girl — or, better yet, if you are that girl — Wes Gordon has just the collection for you. He unveiled his Resort 2022 vision for Carolina Herrera, and it's made for the woman who is jetting off to a fabulous, whirlwind 24-hour vacation.

"Fly with me to our favorite place. Let's have a long lunch together on the beach. Explore the town and stay up all night at a party, barefoot on the grass," he writes in the notes accompanying the lookbook. "Life is a celebration, and this is a collection for living life to the maximum."

And he's certainly right on that last point: Every item in the collection is thoughtfully designed for every event you could possibly have on such a trip, from sweet, striped sundresses with just the right amount of flirty skin-baring cut outs, to dreamy gold sequined gowns made for grabbing the spotlight. (Imagine wearing that barefoot in the grass, watching the sunrise with a glass of champagne in hand, à la Marie Antoinette's birthday party scene in Sofia Coppola's 2006 biopic.)

It's another hit collection from Gordon, who possesses the magical capability of making something to please Herrera customers of all stripes, from the red-carpet darlings who rely on him for the sweet-and-sexy dresses that land them on best dressed lists, to the established clientele who wear his knits out to grab coffee on the weekends the way most of us wear our athleisure. (Both, by the way, are the absolute dream.)

See the complete Carolina Herrera Resort 2022 collection in the gallery below:

carolina-herrera-resort-2022-43
carolina-herrera-resort-2022-1
carolina-herrera-resort-2022-2
43
Gallery
43 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Related Stories

Carolina Herrera Summer
Fashion Week

Wes Gordon Says the Carolina Herrera Summer 2021 Collection Is 'Unmistakably Herrera'

The creative director packed in all of the brand's most joyful signatures.

carolina-herrera-fall-2021-collection-review-27
Fashion Week

Wes Gordon Is Proud to Represent New York Fashion With the Carolina Herrera Fall 2021 Collection

"We're a very proud part of Seventh Avenue and New York Fashion Week — we're not going anywhere."

carolina_herrera_resort_2019_47
Fashion Week

Wes Gordon's Debut Collection for Carolina Herrera Is Here — and It's Excellent

Another legacy American brand hits the refresh button.

Herrera-Wes-Video-Still
Fashion Week

Wes Gordon Sits Down for an Intimate, Charming Conversation With Carolina Herrera for Fashion Week

The filmed series, dubbed "The Conversation," is all about honesty and hope.