If Your Girl Wants to Party All the Time, Here's a Carolina Herrera Collection for Her

Does your girl, in the words of Eddie Murphy's 1985 hit single, want to party all the time? Frankly, after the year-plus we've all had, no one could blame anyone for wanting to get back out into the world and celebrate. (Vaccinated and following Covid-19 restrictions, of course.)

If you know that girl — or, better yet, if you are that girl — Wes Gordon has just the collection for you. He unveiled his Resort 2022 vision for Carolina Herrera, and it's made for the woman who is jetting off to a fabulous, whirlwind 24-hour vacation.

"Fly with me to our favorite place. Let's have a long lunch together on the beach. Explore the town and stay up all night at a party, barefoot on the grass," he writes in the notes accompanying the lookbook. "Life is a celebration, and this is a collection for living life to the maximum."

And he's certainly right on that last point: Every item in the collection is thoughtfully designed for every event you could possibly have on such a trip, from sweet, striped sundresses with just the right amount of flirty skin-baring cut outs, to dreamy gold sequined gowns made for grabbing the spotlight. (Imagine wearing that barefoot in the grass, watching the sunrise with a glass of champagne in hand, à la Marie Antoinette's birthday party scene in Sofia Coppola's 2006 biopic.)

It's another hit collection from Gordon, who possesses the magical capability of making something to please Herrera customers of all stripes, from the red-carpet darlings who rely on him for the sweet-and-sexy dresses that land them on best dressed lists, to the established clientele who wear his knits out to grab coffee on the weekends the way most of us wear our athleisure. (Both, by the way, are the absolute dream.)

See the complete Carolina Herrera Resort 2022 collection in the gallery below:

