Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Alison Hernon Is Seeking A Social Media Intern in New York, NY
Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Alison Hernon, based in NYC, is looking for a Social Media Intern to handle her Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn pages. Alison is Editor-In-Chief of PhotoBook Magazine and styles regularly for L’Officiel Australia & Monte Carlo celebrity covers and inside fashion features.
Alison’s portfolio: https://alisonhernon.viewbook.com/celebrity
Alison’s IG account: https://www.instagram.com/718blonde/?hl=en
Duties include the following:
- Daily interaction on all accounts.
- Work on developing mood board for regular shoots of Instagram account.
- Attend photo shoots to cover BTS and regular Instagram Live Chats.
- Weekly basis update Linktree tool of current projects for Instagram.
- Weekly basis tag team members on photos for Instagram.
- Weekly basis create daily Insta Stories.
- Must attend weekly meetings on Monday evenings.
- Developing ideas for Social Media platforms.
Intern candidate must be the following:
- Must be diligent with remote tasks.
- On-time for all shoots.
- Familiar with Canvas and/or Photoshop.
- An avid influencer follower and has their own following.
- Customize mood boards and have a good eye.
- Team playing personality, no attitude.
- Knows the ins and outs of Social Media.
Please send cover letter and resume to alisonhernon@gmail.com
Position is non-paid and available ASAP.