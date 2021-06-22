Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Alison Hernon Is Seeking A Social Media Intern in New York, NY

Alison is Editor-In-Chief of PhotoBook Magazine and styles regularly for L’Officiel Australia & Monte Carlo celebrity covers and inside fashion features.

Celebrity Fashion Stylist, Alison Hernon, based in NYC, is looking for a Social Media Intern to handle her Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn pages. Alison is Editor-In-Chief of PhotoBook Magazine and styles regularly for L’Officiel Australia & Monte Carlo celebrity covers and inside fashion features.

Alison’s portfolio: https://alisonhernon.viewbook.com/celebrity

Alison’s IG account: https://www.instagram.com/718blonde/?hl=en

Duties include the following:

Daily interaction on all accounts. Work on developing mood board for regular shoots of Instagram account. Attend photo shoots to cover BTS and regular Instagram Live Chats. Weekly basis update Linktree tool of current projects for Instagram. Weekly basis tag team members on photos for Instagram. Weekly basis create daily Insta Stories. Must attend weekly meetings on Monday evenings. Developing ideas for Social Media platforms.

Intern candidate must be the following:

Must be diligent with remote tasks. On-time for all shoots. Familiar with Canvas and/or Photoshop. An avid influencer follower and has their own following. Customize mood boards and have a good eye. Team playing personality, no attitude. Knows the ins and outs of Social Media.

Please send cover letter and resume to alisonhernon@gmail.com

Position is non-paid and available ASAP.