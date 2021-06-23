Must Read: Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar to Design Costumes for New York City Ballet, Allyson Felix Launched a Sneaker Brand

Plus, why is everyone wearing Vivienne Westwood's pearl choker?
Author:
Publish date:
cjr-nyc-ballet

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar to design costumes for New York City Ballet
Christopher John Rogers and Esteban Cortazar will bring their flair for color and drama to the Lincoln Center stage for the New York City Ballet's annual fall fashion gala on Sept. 30. In keeping with the tradition of the event, the designers will create costumes for two emerging choreographers who are setting premiere works for the dance company. {WWD

Allyson Felix launched a sneaker brand 
After parting ways with Nike in 2019 and struggling to reach sponsorship deals with other footwear brands, American track star Allyson Felix used the unexpected time off that she had from the pandemic to build a shoe company of her own. The brand, called Saysh, launches Wednesday with the Saysh One sneaker. Consumers can purchase the shoe for $150 on the company's website and sign up for a lifetime membership to the "Saysh Collective," a digital subscription product that will offer perks like workout videos and opportunities to network with other Saysh members and have conversations with Felix. {Time

Why is everyone wearing Vivienne Westwood's pearl choker?
In a new piece for Nylon, Hannah Jackson explores the present-day resurgence of the Vivienne Westwood Mini Bas Relief pearl choker, which has been making the rounds on the necks of TikTokers and influencers. The popularity of the "it" girl accessory comes from the record rates at which young Americans are consuming anime. "The manga 'Nana,' which was adapted into an anime series from 2006 to 2007, paid heavy homage to Westwood; its author, Ai Yazawa, was a former fashion student who admired the British designer's punk roots," Jackson writes. "'Nana's' cult following has spawned a craze for Westwood's orb jewelry, as it is often directly mentioned in the series." {Nylon

American Express launches initiative to support small businesses 
American Express is ramping up its efforts to support small businesses by committing more than $100M globally to independent retailers and rolling out the "Let's Go Shop Small" campaign. The company has also teamed up with Pinterest to launch the first-ever branded Pinterest Shop. The digital Shop Small Summer Pinterest Shop will feature fashion essentials and help consumers easily access products from small businesses. {Fashionista inbox} 

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

glamour-black-hair-issue
News

Must Read: 'Glamour''s September Cover Spotlights the Fight Against the Policing of Black Hair, KCD and CAA Launch Joint Venture

Plus, makeup artist Scott Osbourne on his inspirations and bold looks.

nordstrom-celine-promo
News

Must Read: Nordstrom Launches Céline Pop-Up Shop, What's Going on With Balenciaga's Trippy Spring 2018 Campaign?

Plus, Lil Wayne teams up with Neiman Marcus to create Young Money merch.

GettyImages-1297447410
News

Kamala Harris Sworn in as Vice President of the U.S. Wearing Christopher John Rogers

A big day for the country — and for the U.S. fashion industry.

GettyImages-1185560065 (1)
News

Must Read: Christopher John Rogers Wins The CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, Is Streetwear Becoming Monotonous?

Plus, Prada signs first fashion sustainability-linked loan.