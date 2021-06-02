Creed Boutique Is Hiring A General Manager In Beverly Hills, CA

The individual in this role delivers a captivating, branded customer experience and enables consistent sales growth that can positively represent our luxury brand, Creed.

Job Title: General Manager, Creed Boutique

Located: Beverly Hills, California

Reports to: West Coast Regional Manager

FLSA: Non-Exempt

Job Overview: The General Manager oversees all daily operations of the CREED Boutique, Beverly Hills while building a teamwork environment and leading by example to ensure all goals and quotas are met. The individual in this role delivers a captivating, branded customer experience and enables consistent sales growth that can positively represent our luxury brand, Creed. This position is a key role in championing Creed Customer Experience to achieve sales goals by developing existing client base and reaching new prospects through networking and outreach strategies while effectively representing ICP. This role will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.

Responsibilities:

Identify business opportunities to grow awareness of both the Creed brand and the store.

Inspire, motivate and mentor others to achieve sales and customer service targets.

Develop potential prospects through both clienteling and networking efforts.

Build business and community through out of store-networking.

Build strong customer loyalty by leading by example and holding the team accountable for executing Customer Experience Standards.

Setup a store roadmap in coordination with West Coast Regional Manager to plan for business, develop team and set forth strategies to grow business.

Conduct all facets of retail operations including inventory and facility management and cash reconciliation.

Enforce loss prevention and shortage control procedures and maintain all safety standards.

Coordinate and attend regular trainings, staying current on product knowledge, understand luxury market and follow business trends.

Requirements:

Minimum of 5 years within the luxury sales sector.

Previous supervisory experience with a proven track record of business and team development.

4-wall management experience, supervising a small team of sales associates.

Retail beauty or fragrance industry experience, preferred.

Exceptional client service/customer experience approach and mentality.

Strong presentation and communication skills.

Possess a core understanding of the House of Creed.

Excellent leadership skills with the ability to build and maintain positive interpersonal relationships.

Strong business acumen and analytical skills always looking to identify new functional growth opportunities.

Organized and detail oriented.

Proactively maintains shop floor standards.

Possess an entrepreneurial spirit, able to work in a fast-paced environment.

Able to work retail hours including days, nights, weekends, and special events.

Willing to take on new challenges/opportunities as they arise.

Physical ability to move about the store, kneeling, stooping, using stairs, carrying, bending, stretching, twisting, and carrying up to 25 pounds.

Bilingual, preferred.

To Apply: Please send your resume to mknightly@icperfumes.com, subject line General Manager.

Compensation includes competitive salary, benefits, PTO schedule and 401K Plan

ICP is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applicants are considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.