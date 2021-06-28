CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store Is Hiring A Logistics and Fulfillment Associate In Los Angeles HQ

CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store is the go-to destination for art, fashion, design by queer artists, and brands that have a positive attitude towards sexuality.

Imagery courtesy of CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland

CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store is the go-to destination for art, fashion, design by queer artists, and brands that have a positive attitude towards sexuality. The online store carries products across categories by artists that include Tom of Finland, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring (among many others), and brands that include JW Anderson, Walter Van Beirendonck and Comme des Garçons (among others). The store also carries and extensive assortment of adult and novelty goods.

We are seeking a candidate to support our logistical and order fulfillment operations relating to the running of CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store.

Candidates should be highly motivated, driven, and eager to work with product by many of the most creative and established names in contemporary culture.

Duties

• Handle customer liaison matters

• Inventory management

• Logistics relating to fulfillment, shipping and handling.

• Engage with vendors

• General office duties

Qualifications

• Los Angeles based

• Comfortable using / learning multiple computer softwares (Shopify)

• Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

• Interest in art, design, queer culture, marketing and branding

• extremely organized and able to multitask in a fast-paced small business environment.

This is a full-time position.

To apply



• If interested please email Harrison Kallner at hkallner@culture-edit.com with your resume and brief cover letter explaining your interest in this experience. Please also include when you can start.