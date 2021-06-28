CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store Is Seeking A Fashion Marketing And Merchandising Intern In Los Angeles

Candidates should be highly motivated, intellectually curious, and eager to work alongside many of the most creative and established names in contemporary culture.

CULTUREEDIT / Tom of Finland Store is the go-to destination for art, fashion, design by queer artists, and brands that have a positive attitude towards sexuality. The online store carries products across categories by artists that include Tom of Finland, Andy Warhol, Keith Haring (among many others), and brands that include JW Anderson, Walter Van Beirendonck and Comme des Garçons (among others). The store also carries and extensive assortment of adult and novelty goods.

We are seeking a internship candidate to support our marketing and merchandising operations.

Duties

• Assisting with the creation of marketing, press and product materials.

• Assisting with the creation of social media posts based on current trends and topics.

• Assisting with market, production research and general administrative duties

• Maintain the overall appearance and efficiency of the office

• Assisting with administrative responsibilities including, but not limited to, the development of mailing lists database.

• Supporting the team in a development role through the creation of new retail leads and opportunities.

• Playing a general administrative role

Qualifications

• Los Angeles based student

• Experience with Adobe Photoshop and Indesign

• Strong interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

• Interest in art, design, queer culture, marketing and branding

• extremely organized and able to multitask in a fast-paced small business environment.

• Ability to work at least 2 days a week

• Must receive school credit

To apply



• If interested please email Harrison Kallner at hkallner@culture-edit.com with your resume and brief cover letter explaining your interest in this experience. Please also include when you can start.