CUUP Is Seeking A Design + Innovation Intern (Product Team) In New York, NY

CUUP is a high-growth, direct to consumer lingerie company founded in November 2018. We began with a vision to help overcome the trade-off between looking good and feeling supported.

2 Gallery 2 Images

About the Opportunity

CUUP is a high-growth, direct to consumer lingerie company founded in November 2018. We began with a vision to help overcome the trade-off between looking good and feeling supported. We want to support her, not only with our product but with the world we’re building for her. CUUP’s team comprises cross-functional experts from Blackstone, Free People, Victoria Secret, Lululemon and McKinsey, and our investors include Forerunner Ventures, Insight Partners, Lerer Hippeau, Global Founders Capital, and Bullish.

Summary of Role

CUUP is searching for a Design + Development Intern to support our Product Design, Development + Innovation team. We are looking for someone who recently completed OR is working towards a degree in Fashion, Textiles, Apparel related degree and is ready to learn. This role assists and supports CUUP’s Design team and is a unique opportunity to support a dynamic and innovative product team, and CUUP’s larger product creation engine.

Overview of Key Duties

Supporting the Product Design, Development +Innovation team across all stages from design concept, development and production.

● Sample organization and tracking

● Prepare design research

● Fabric, Color, Archive + Design library organization

● Design + Development meeting preparation

● Shipping: preparing and sending packages, managing AWB status from the factory to track inbound and outbound shipments

● Support with fittings

● Collaborate cross functionally on projects as needed

● Run local errands in NYC and Garment District Qualifications

● Working towards, or recently completed a degree (fashion or textiles related degree preferred)

● Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and highly proficient in Excel

● Proactive problem solver with an ability to anticipate needs

● Great attitude and ability to multi- task while managing shifting priorities and projects

● Positive attitude, flexible, eager to learn

Compensation: NYC minimum wage, $15 hour, OR school credit if you're currently enrolled in a degree program

To Apply: Please send your resume to margaret@shopcuup.com, subject line Product Intern.