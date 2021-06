DÔEN Is Hiring A Designer, Knitwear In Los Angeles

DÔEN is a Los Angeles-based line inspired by the California landscapes of decades past. Our mission is to create lasting, beautiful collections while supporting women-identifying individuals in all aspects of our organization, supply chain, and community. We strive to connect with our customers, build an open community, and foster relationships with the inspiring individuals who wear our clothes throughout their lives. We work with domestic and overseas manufacturers who share our values and commitment of gender and social equality as well as giving back by partnering with foundations that directly benefit their employees and surrounding community. DÔEN is an equal opportunity employer, and we celebrate inclusivity, equity, representation, and belonging in the workplace. We strongly encourage candidates who identify as people of color, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+, and/or gender non-conforming to apply.

DESIGNER (KNITWEAR)

RESPONSIBILITIES:

SUPPORT CCO IN DAY-TO-DAY FUNCTIONS SPECIFICALLY RELATED TO KNITWEAR FOCUSED DESIGN

CREATE AND VISUALIZE NEW KNIT DESIGNS THROUGH HAND SKETCHING AND CAD

SUPPORT NEW KNIT DESIGNS WITH RESEARCH MATERIALS FOR SHAPE, SILHOUETTE, MATERIALS

DESIGNING UPDATES TO EXISTING KNIT STYLES BASED ON SELLING HISTORY AND MERCHANDISING

RESEARCHING AND PRESENTING NEW KNIT CONCEPTS FOR EACH COLLECTION

COLLABORATING WITH THE DESIGN TEAM TO DEVELOP THE COLLECTION FROM CONCEPT THROUGH SKETCH BASED ON RESEARCH

RESEARCHING AND ANALYSING CURRENT FASHION TRENDS AND UNDERSTANDING HOW THAT RELATES TO THE DOEN CUSTOMER

COLLABORATING WITH THE TECH TEAM TO HANDOFF APPROVED SKETCHES WITH SPECIFIC KNIT CONSTRUCTION

ATTEND WEEKLY FITTINGS TO PERFECT THE FIT OF ALL KNIT STYLES

REVISE KNIT SKETCHES AFTER THE FITTING WITH NOTES FROM THE CCO

ASSIST THE DESIGN TEAM IN TREND RESEARCH, COLORS, FABRICS & TRIMS FOR KNIT

ASSIST THE DESIGN TEAM WITH COMMUNICATING TO KNITWEAR VENDORS ON DESIGN ISSUES

PREPARE FOR DESIGN MEETINGS TO PRESENT DESIGN IDEAS TO THE CCO

BUILD AND MAINTAIN STRONG CROSS-FUNCTIONAL RELATIONSHIPS WITH DESIGN, TECH, AND PRODUCTION IN REGARD TO CHANGES/ DISCREPANCIES/ APPROVALS ETC.

COMPETENCIES:

5 PLUS YEARS DESIGN EXPERIENCE (3 PLUS YEARS KNITWEAR EXPERIENCE)

INTERMEDIATE LEVEL OF KNITWEAR TECHNICAL AND CONCEPTUAL KNOWLEDGE

HIGH LEVEL OF KNOWLEDGE OF KNITWEAR STITCHES, YARNS, FINISHES, TERMINOLOGY AND CONSTRUCTION ACROSS DIFFERENT CATEGORIES

ABILITY TO HAND SKETCH FLATS AND CONSTRUCTION DETAILS (AS WELL AS CAD)

ABILITY TO DESIGN AND SKETCH KNITWEAR WHILE BEING MINDFUL OF FINISHES AND CONSTRUCTION

COMPUTER PROFICIENCY WITH MICROSOFT OFFICE INCLUDING EXCEL

COLLEGE DEGREE IN FASHION DESIGN & ART PREFERRED

GOOD KNOWLEDGE OF KNIT GARMENT CONSTRUCTION AND YARN

STRONG ILLUSTRATOR, PHOTOSHOP AND INDESIGN SKILLS (ADOBE CREATIVE SUITE)

STRONG SENSE OF STYLE AND COLOR

BROAD KNOWLEDGE OF FASHION (BOTH VINTAGE AND HIGH-END)

STRONG PLANNING AND ORGANIZATIONAL SKILLS WITH A SENSE OF PRIORITY FOR DEADLINES AND ATTENTION TO DETAIL

EXCELLENT COMMUNICATION SKILLS

FLEXIBLE AND ADAPTABLE IN A RAPIDLY GROWING COMPANY

PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME AND PORTFOLIO TO CAREERS@SHOPDOEN.COM WITH THE SUBJECT "DESIGNER - KNITWEAR"