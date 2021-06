DÔEN Is Hiring A Director Of Communications In Los Angeles

DÔEN is a Los Angeles-based line inspired by the California landscapes of decades past. Our mission is to create lasting, beautiful collections while supporting women-identifying individuals in all aspects of our organization, supply chain, and community. We strive to connect with our customers, build an open community, and foster relationships with the inspiring individuals who wear our clothes throughout their lives. We work with domestic and overseas manufacturers who share our values and commitment of gender and social equality as well as giving back by partnering with foundations that directly benefit their employees and surrounding community. DÔEN is an equal opportunity employer, and we celebrate inclusivity, equity, representation, and belonging in the workplace. We strongly encourage candidates who identify as people of color, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+, and/or gender non-conforming to apply.

DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS

THE DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DRIVING THE NARRATIVE TO REINFORCE OUR BRAND AWARENESS AND CORE VALUES WITH A CONSISTENT TONE OF VOICE BOTH INTERNALLY AND EXTERNALLY. THIS PERSON WILL MANAGE AND REVIEW ALL COMMUNICATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS EFFORTS FOR THE BRAND AND WILL PLAY AN IMPORTANT LEADERSHIP ROLE ALIGNING CROSS-FUNCTIONAL TEAMS AROUND A UNIFIED COMMUNICATIONS STRATEGY.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

DEVELOP A CONSISTENT BRAND VOICE ACROSS ALL CHANNELS OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATION TO CLEARLY DRIVE BRAND/PRODUCT AWARENESS, MISSIONS AND CORE VALUES.

PARTNER WITH CEO, CCO AND PRESIDENT TO IDEATE INITIAL CONCEPTS AND COMMUNICATION/PR STRATEGY FOR PRODUCT CAMPAIGNS, EVENTS, COLLABORATIONS, COMPANY INITIATIVES AND PARTNERSHIPS

IMPLEMENT COMMUNICATIONS STRATEGIES THAT IMPROVE BRAND AWARENESS, DRIVE MEDIA COVERAGE AND AMPLIFY THE NARRATIVE AROUND BRAND MISSION AND VALUES WHILE MITIGATING ANY POTENTIAL RISK.

PROACTIVELY MANAGE MESSAGING RELATED TO POSITIVE BRAND EFFORTS AND PARTNER WITH CROSS-FUNCTIONAL TEAMS TO MAINTAIN CONSISTENCY ACROSS ALL CHANNELS.

ENSURE QUALITY CONTROL OF ALL INFORMATION RELEASED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, MANAGING TONE AND MESSAGING ON SENSITIVE ISSUES ON ALL SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS.

OVERSEE CREATION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF PROACTIVE AND REACTIVE SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS STRATEGY, PARTNERING WITH MARKETING AND CONTENT TEAMS TO CREATE SOCIAL MEDIA MESSAGING THAT TELLS OUR STORIES AND DRIVE BOTH OUR COMPANY MISSION AND FINANCIAL GOALS.

GUIDE TEAM SOCIAL MEDIA RESPONSE TO MANAGE SOCIAL MEDIA REPUTATION WITH TIMELY, APPROPRIATE AND STRATEGIC REPLIES.

PARTNER WITH INTERNAL TEAMS SUCH AS CONTENT, RETAIL, CUSTOMER CARE AND E-COMMERCE TO PRODUCE CREATIVE STRATEGIES AND COMMUNICATE COMPANY INITIATIVES.

WORK CLOSELY WITH CUSTOMER CARE AND RETAIL TEAMS TO UNDERSTAND ANY ISSUES OR CONCERNS AND DEVISE STRATEGIES TO MESSAGE CUSTOMERS AND COMMUNITY PROACTIVELY AND POSITIVELY.

WORK WITH CONTENT AND EVENTS TEAMS TO CONCEPTUALIZE EVENTS THAT FURTHER THE BRANDS CONNECTION WITH COMMUNITY.

MAINTAIN EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT BY WORKING ACROSS DEPARTMENTS TO INFLUENCE, MANAGE, AND DRIVE COMMUNICATIONS NARRATIVES THROUGHOUT THE ORGANIZATION.

OVERSEE, DEVELOP, AND EXECUTE COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENTS AND INTERNAL COMMUNICATION

MANAGE MEDIA RELATIONS, PRESS MATERIALS, AND PRESS EVENTS

CREATE AND MAINTAIN INDUSTRY RELATIONSHIPS TO CREATE OPPORTUNITIES FOR BRAND EXPOSURE AND PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES.

ATTEND ALL COMPANY EMPLOYEE RESOURCE GROUP MEETINGS AND MANAGE INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL COMPANY COMMUNICATIONS SURROUNDING ERG’S.

MONITOR COMPANY DIGITAL FOOTPRINT AND TROUBLESHOOT WITH CORRESPONDING INTERNAL TEAM TO ADDRESS AD RECTIFY ANY DISPUTES (I.E. GLASSDOOR, GOOGLE REVIEWS, ETC.).

UNDERSTAND THE BRAND’S VALUES AND AESTHETIC AND SERVE AS SPOKESPERSON FOR THE COMPANY.

ACT AS A POINT OF CONTACT FOR CHARITABLE PARTNERSHIPS, COLLABORATING WITH VALUES MANAGER AND MARKETING.

AUTHOR INTERNAL MONTHLY ALL TEAM NEWSLETTER, COLLABORATE WITH HR AND VALUES MANAGER ON INTERNAL COMMUNICATIONS ON AN AS NEEDED BASIS.

APPROVE OR CREATE COPY FOR BRAND DECKS, ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSUMER FACING REPORTING.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:

DIRECTOR-LEVEL CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS, PR OR MARKETING/SOCIAL MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS EXPERIENCE

MANAGEMENT OF EXTERNAL AGENCIES

MANAGEMENT OF MEDIA BUDGET

CRISIS PR EXPERIENCE A PLUS

TEAM PLAYER

EXCELLENT CROSS-DEPARTMENTAL COMMUNICATION AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT SKILLS

ABILITY TO LEAD AND WORK EFFECTIVELY WITH TEAMMATES WITH A RANGE OF DIFFERENT STRENGTHS, BACKGROUNDS AND EXPERIENCE

PLEASE SEND YOUR RESUME AND PORTFOLIO TO CAREERS@SHOPDOEN.COM WITH THE SUBJECT "DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS"

In our hiring, we are actively seeking candidates with a commitment to anti-racism, and with skills to advance equity, inclusion, and racial justice in their work. You’ll be joining a company that is inclusive and celebrates multiple approaches and views as we believe diversity drives creativity and growth. We work hard to foster a culture of honesty, integrity and collaboration where growth is not only encouraged but expected.

We are an equal opportunity employer.