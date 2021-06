DÔEN Is Hiring A Sample Coordinator In Los Angeles

DÔEN is a Los Angeles-based line inspired by the California landscapes of decades past. Our mission is to create lasting, beautiful collections while supporting women-identifying individuals in all aspects of our organization, supply chain, and community. We strive to connect with our customers, build an open community, and foster relationships with the inspiring individuals who wear our clothes throughout their lives. We work with domestic and overseas manufacturers who share our values and commitment of gender and social equality as well as giving back by partnering with foundations that directly benefit their employees and surrounding community. DÔEN is an equal opportunity employer, and we celebrate inclusivity, equity, representation, and belonging in the workplace. We strongly encourage candidates who identify as people of color, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+, and/or gender non-conforming to apply.

DOEN SAMPLE COORDINATOR

RESPONSIBILITIES:

SUPPORT THE DIRECTOR OF PRODUCTION & PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT IN TRACKING ALL STYLES DURING ALL STAGES OF DEVELOPMENT THROUGH PRODUCTION, WHICH INCLUDES FABRICS, TRIMS, EMBROIDERY/PRINT TRIALS, AND SAMPLES

ORGANIZE INCOMING AND OUTGOING SAMPLES DURING DEVELOPMENT

COLLECT AND MANAGE APPROVED SAMPLES FOR PHOTOSHOOTS

MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND ORGANIZED SHOWROOM AND SAMPLE CLOSET USED BY STUDIO TEAM

MANAGE THE MOVEMENT AND TRACKING OF SHOWROOM AND SAMPLE CLOSET SAMPLES AFTER THEY RETURN FROM PR

PROACTIVELY MANAGE RECEIPT, CHECKOUT, AND DISPOSAL OF SAMPLES AGAINST GUIDELINES TO ENSURE TIMELY AND EFFICIENT SAMPLE AVAILABILITY

UPDATE APPROPRIATE DEPARTMENTS WHEN SAMPLES ARE RECEIVED, CHECKED-IN, AND SHIPPED

MAINTAIN KNOWLEDGE OF LOCATION AND STATUS OF SAMPLES AT ANY GIVEN TIME THROUGHOUT THE DEVELOPMENT PROCESS

RESPONSIBLE FOR THE PHYSICAL ORGANIZATION OF THE SAMPLES

COMMUNICATE CROSS-DEPARTMENTALLY, MEET DEADLINES, AND IDENTIFY DISCREPANCIES DURING THE CHECK-IN PROCESS OF SAMPLES

KEEP THE DESIGN/DEVELOPMENT CALENDAR IN MIND WHILE HELPING DESIGN STAY ON CALENDAR AND STRATEGIZE LEAD TIMES WHEN LAUNCHING NEW DESIGNS

MUST HAVE THE ABILITY TO MULTITASK IN A FAST-PACED ENVIRONMENT

RECOMMEND PROCESS IMPROVEMENTS BY IDENTIFYING PROBLEMS AND POTENTIAL SYSTEM ENHANCEMENTS TO LEADERSHIP TO INCREASE SAMPLE PROCESSING EFFECTIVENESS

REQUIREMENTS:

BACHELOR’S DEGREE OR EQUIVALENT COMBINATION OF EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

MINIMUM OF 2 TO 3 YEARS OF RELEVANT EXPERIENCE

ADVANCED MICROSOFT SUITE SKILLS, SPECIFICALLY WITH EXCEL

EXCELLENT VERBAL AND WRITTEN COMMUNICATION, ORGANIZATIONAL, MULTI-TASKING AND PROBLEM-SOLVING SKILLS

ABILITY TO INDEPENDENTLY ORGANIZE AND PRIORITIZE WORKLOAD TO MEET DEADLINES

MUST BE EFFICIENT, WITH STRONG ATTENTION TO DETAILS

PLEASE EMAIL YOUR RESUME TO CAREERS@SHOPDOEN.COM WITH THE SUBJECT: SAMPLE COORDINATOR