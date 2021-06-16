Great Outfits in Fashion History: Debi Mazar in a '90s Going Out Top

Photo: Sam Levi/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Between Fawnia's interview with the actor and a discussion about the "Younger" star on my favorite podcast (crunch crunch), I felt inspired to revisit some of Debi Mazar's greatest sartorial hits from the '90s — of which there are many, as the legendary New Yorker has been on the scene since the '80s — for this column. That's how I came across these pictures of Mazar with Giorgio Armani at a charity auction the designer hosted in Hollywood in 1999, wearing an excellent party outfit that can be easily replicated this Hot Vax Summer.

In the images, Mazar is seen in a sparkly cropped tank top dripping with stringy embellishments, high-waisted dusty blue split-hem trousers, peep-toe black patent heels and a beaded top-handle bag. All that bling didn't discourage her from going big on jewelry, though: She accessorized with a blue-stoned cocktail ring, reminiscent of the aquamarine style that once belonged to Princess Diana (and is now Meghan Markle's).

Photo: Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc

With all this renewed excitement around party clothes — and getting dressed up in general — we're using this Mazar look as a blueprint for Hot Vax Summer dressing. Shop similar pieces in the gallery below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.