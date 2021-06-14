Great Outfits in Fashion History: Dennis Quaid Looking Like Our Favorite Napa Valley Dad in Suede

An early 2000s example of the actor's superior ability to wear this type of leather.
Author:
Publish date:
Dennis Quaid at the premiere of USA Films'' "Traffic" in 2000.  

Dennis Quaid at the premiere of USA Films'' "Traffic" in 2000.  

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

No one can wear suede quite like Dennis Quaid did in the early aughts. To me, the thought of a brown suede bomber immediately brings up images of a handsome vineyard owner who fathered twins and agreed to raise only one of them into adolescence — yes, I'm talking about the character Quaid played in "The Parent Trap." While it wasn't a real scenario, the outfit lives rent-free in my mind as sartorial proof of the actor's superior ability to wear this type of leather

Off camera, Quaid had similar success with suede, the napped finish leather complimenting his features. Perhaps pronounced chins just go with it, or Quaid's enduring "Parent Trap" persona confused me into thinking that whenever the actor wore a suede jacket, he was on his way to pick up Lindsey Lohan from the Napa Valley airport.

The Texan in me gravitates towards suede more so than glossier leather. I'd like to think the same is true of Quaid, who also hails from the Lone Star State and wore suede several times on the red carpet, especially in the early 2000s. On one such occasion, he donned a black suede zip-up jacket over a peachy pink button-down shirt and chocolate brown slacks. Without the jacket, the look would've been something that my far-from-fashionable father could have whipped up, but with it, it's something that a cool Hollywood type would wear. 

It may feel a bit off season to be talking about suede jackets, but suede feels relevant because of fashion's current obsession with Western style. Take cues from Quaid and pair yours with classic denim or with a cow-print skort and cowboy boots for an all-out take on ranch dressing. Shop some of our suede favorites below. 

loewe top
the row suede bag
large_toteme-brown-suede-blazer
6
Gallery
6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter. 

Related Stories

lucy-liu-1999-red-jacket
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lucy Liu in a Red Suede Coat

Use this red carpet moment as inspiration for an easy holiday look.

sandra-oh-under-the-tuscan-sun-premiere
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Sandra Oh at the Premiere of "Under the Tuscan Sun"

The actor stole the spotlight in the coolest white strapless dress.

gwyneth paltrow leather look
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gwyneth Paltrow in Leather Pants

Before Goop, the actress rocked a lot of leather.

alexa-chung-chloe
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Alexa Chung at Chloé's Fall 2020 Show

This strapless corset look is the perfect example of how to execute spring's exposed lingerie trend.