Kim Jones and Travis Scott Team Up For Dior Men's Spring 2022 Collection

At Dior Men, Kim Jones is continuing his tradition of bringing a creative collaborator on board to marry different worlds and influences with menswear for Spring 2022. (Last season, he worked with painter Peter Doig on "a bold celebration of the passionate, captivating dialogue between art and fashion.") The collaborator this time is Travis Scott, the Grammy-nominated rapper, songwriter and producer that was recently honored by the Parsons School of Design — meaning that this is "the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house," according to a press release announcing the partnership.

Spring 2022, titled Cactus Jack Dior (after Scott's label, Cactus Jack Records), debuted during Paris Fashion Week on Friday. The collection draws from the desert landscapes of Texas, a nod to both Scott's home state and a place house founder Christian Dior visited when he brought his debut collection to the United States in 1947. "A conversation – between two friends, two cultures, and two different eras – results in a collection that explores the identities of a groundbreaking modern musician and the heritage of one of the leading Parisian couture houses," Dior wrote in the show notes.

The color palette features a soothing mix of dull pinks, café browns, dusty greys, creamy whites and pale blues, with pops of black and electric green, across Jones' signature mix of exquisite tailoring and sportswear-inspired separates. The graphics seen throughout — on prints, on embroidery, on patches — are a mix of Scott's drawings and images from the Dior archive. His touch extended beyond the clothes: The line debuted against a backdrop that married the blooms in Dior's childhood garden with the desert Scott grew up with, according to Anders Christian Madsen's review for Vogue. Attendees included Bella Hadid, Balmain's Olivier Rousteing and Miss Fame.

There's also a collaboration within the collaboration this season, on a line of shirts hand-painted by George Condo that will be auctioned off to fund scholarships for the next generation of creatives.

See every single look from Dior Men's Spring 2022 collection with Scott in the gallery, below.

