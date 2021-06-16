Must Read: Dolce & Gabbana Is Still Not Welcome in China, The Significance of Juneteenth From a Fashion Perspective

Plus, Simone Biles stars in Athleta's new ad campaign.
Looks from the Spring 2020 Dolce & Gabbana collection. 

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Dolce & Gabbana is still not welcome in China 
Hong Kong singer Karen Mok came under fire for wearing multiple Dolce & Gabbana pieces in her new music video. According to Business of Fashion, Mok received backlash for being the first Chinese artist "to sport the brand's wares in public after its fall from grace several years ago." In an interview following the video release, Mok said that she and her team were "definitely in the wrong," and promised to be more careful in the future. {Business of Fashion

The significance of Juneteenth from a fashion perspective 
Bridget Todd looked at the significance of Juneteenth from a fashion standpoint for InStyle. Todd explains how a big part of the holiday, which commemorates the day news of the end of slavery reached the far corners of the former Confederacy, revolves around clothing. "It is a response to the fact that the enslaved couldn't use clothing to express themselves," Todd writes. "Juneteenth itself is a way to reclaim and express social and political freedom, and the clothing people wear continues to be a part of that." {InStyle

Simone Biles stars in Athleta's new ad campaign 
Athleta spotlights Simone Biles and her hometown gym in Spring, Texas for its latest campaign. The ad, which features Biles alongside the community of women who have helped her become the incredible athlete she is today, was developed by a primarily female team — from the creative agency to the production team, cast and crew. According to the press release, the mission of this campaign is to "reimagine traditional athletic sponsorships and develop historic, holistic partnerships for women by women that prioritize authenticity, shared values and uplift all aspects of their life." {Fashionista inbox} 

Inside the makeup comeback
After a year of masks and not going out, consumers are wanting to put on foundation and lipstick again. In a piece for Business of Fashion, Rachel Strugatz delves into how people's makeup habits have changed since before the pandemic, both in what they're buying — think color cosmetics — and how they're buying it. {Business of Fashion

