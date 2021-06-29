Must Read: Dr. Jill Biden Covers 'Vogue,' Cara Delevingne Fronts 'Cosmopolitan'

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Courtesy of Condé Nast

Dr. Jill Biden lands Vogue cover

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden appears on the cover of the August 2021 issue of Vogue U.S. photographed by Annie Leibovitz at the White House in a floral Oscar de la Renta dress. In the accompanying story, she speaks with Jonathan Van Meter about being an educator (and continuing to teach, even after moving into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.), using her platform and more. The issue will hit newsstands on July 20. {Vogue}

Cara Delevingne covers Cosmopolitan

Meanwhile, over at Hearst, Cosmopolitan released its July/August 2021 cover, starring Cara Delevingne, photographed by Dennis Leupold. The model and actor talks about her sex toy line with Lora DiCarlo, as well as her many other endeavors (from a sparkling wine company to a collaboration with Puma), her Hollywood ambitions and more with Katie Heany. {Cosmopolitan}

Fashion is marketing feminism, but its progress on gender equality is slow

In Business of Fashion, Rachel Deeley looks at a new report from The World Benchmarking Alliance titled the Gender Benchmark, which examined efforts made by 35 influential fashion companies to achieve gender equality in their workplaces and supply chains, as well as their marketing and community initiatives. "Employers in the fashion industry are just beginning their journey towards gender parity, and in many cases sweeping, transformative change is needed," she writes. "The average score across all companies was just 29 points out of 100." {Business of Fashion}

