ECRU New York Is Hiring A Digital Marketing/E-commerce Specialist In Fair Lawn, New Jersey

ECRU New York is a multi- brand professional and retail haircare company that is continually evolving in the exciting world of beauty

ECRU New York is a multi- brand professional and retail haircare company that is continually evolving in the exciting world of beauty. We live and play in every aspect of the beauty industry, from creating high performance products for the most selective hairstylists in the world, to owning a renown salon and spa to the distribution of some of the finest brands available.

At ECRU New York it is all about passion, drive, creativity, and an opportunity to make your mark.

This role will be responsible for growing online revenue, increasing engagement, creating a strong brand image and consistent story across all social and e-commerce platforms.

This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to truly be a part of a growing international beauty company on the rise.

Qualifications:

Minimum 4+ years of experience in the ecommerce and/or digital spaces (preferably in beauty industry skincare/cosmetics and/or haircare)

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field

Must be an active user of social media

Google Analytics, Google Tag Manager, Google Search Console experience

Experience in basic HTML is a plus but not necessary.

Must have experience in Amazon Vendor Central and/or Marketplace.

Experience with Klaviyo, Refersion or similar multi-channel marketing and advanced affiliate tracking programs

Experience in paid digital marketing (Facebook, Instagram and Amazon)

Loves being creative and diving into projects with eyes wide open attitude.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

You will be responsible for the digital strategy and execution across all digital marketing platforms.

Own, Create, update and monitor all company dotcom’s, 3 rd party sites.

party sites. Ownership of Amazon channel with focus on continuous expansion of Amazon programs

Monitor website's analytics through Google Analytics and generate weekly and quarterly reports including recommendations on initiatives to increase conversions.

Work closely with Marketing/Creative teams on strategies and communicating a consistent message on all platforms.

Work with Product, Creative & Brand Marketing teams on product launches, and content for products, categories, homepage content and visual merchandising

Create and schedule all e-mail and text messaging communications.

Sequence and monitor site and make changes based on new launches, inventory, web sales/promotions; update consistently based on newness and sales trends.

Maintain and improve site’s SEO in order to drive highly engaged traffic.

The Perks:

A growth opportunity to be a part of a small international company that is always evolving.

Health care and dental plans, 401K with company match, vacation, sick days, and holidays.

Company discounts on cosmetic/skincare/haircare brands and haircare and skincare services.

This is a regular full-time position located in-house at our Fair Lawn, New Jersey Corporate headquarters.



To Apply: Please send your resume to resume@depasqualeco.com, subject line Digital Marketing / E-Commerce Specialist.

Visit: www.ecrunewyork.com