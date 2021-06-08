Sponsored Story

ECRU New York Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator In Fair Lawn, New Jersey

ECRU New York is a multi- brand professional and retail haircare company that is continually evolving in the exciting world of beauty.
ECRU New York is a multi- brand professional and retail haircare company that is continually evolving in the exciting world of beauty. We live and play in every aspect of the beauty industry, from creating high performance products for the most selective hairstylists in the world, to owning a renown salon and spa to the distribution of some of the finest brands available.

At ECRU New York it is all about passion, drive, creativity, and an opportunity to make your mark.

We are seeking a social media guru that will work directly with our marketing team. The individual loves all things fashion and beauty and of course every aspect of social media. An out- of -the- box thinker and “doer” that lives for change but can also follow direction and understand the importance of meeting deadlines, all while flexing your creativity and identifying new opportunities.

This is your chance to make your mark.

The Details:

  • Minimum 2+ years of experience creating and posting social media content (beauty/skincare/haircare industry experience a plus)
  • Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or related field or equivalent work experience.
  • Working knowledge and understanding of social media platforms and enthusiastic to explore and learn new platforms and tools.
  • Active on social media.
  • Excellent grammar, spelling, writing and communication skills.
  • Skilled in photoshop, or photo/editing app. Tools. (Photography and /or video editing experience a plus)
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • Ability to create and maintain multiple content calendars and proficient in reporting.
  • Coordinate and present all success metrics including KPI’s.
  • Ability to work independently and collaboratively in an extremely fast paced environment and under tight deadlines.
  • Flexible, open, and eager to tackle new projects.
  • The ability to elevate, engage and communicate the brand message across all platforms (Instagram, Facebook, tweeter, LinkedIn, Tictok and snapchat)
  • The ability to openly communicate ideas and best in class approach for the brand.

The Perks:

  • A growth opportunity to be a part of a small international company that is always evolving.
  • Health care and dental plans, 401K with company match, vacation, sick days, and holidays.
  • Company discounts on cosmetic/skincare/haircare brands and haircare and skincare services.

This is a regular full-time position located in-house at our Fair Lawn, New Jersey Corporate headquarters.

To Apply: Please send your resume to resume@depasqualeco.com, subject line Social Media Coordinator.

Visit: www.ecrunewyork.com 

