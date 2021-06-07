Great Outfits in Fashion History: Elizabeth Hurley in Her Famous Versace Safety Pin Dress

Photo: Fred Duval/FilmMagic

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

What is it about Versace that leads to internet-breaking — or, in the case of Jennifer Lopez, internet-creating — red carpet moments? Undoubtedly it's the sexiness inherent in the brand's designs, but it's also something about the way all that skin-baring reveals the star underneath.

Who could forget, back in 1994, when Elizabeth Hurley, then an unknown actor and model, attended the premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" on the arm of budding heartthrob Hugh Grant wearing a barely-there Versace design? Gianni Versace had elevated the basic black dress by cutting in plenty of revealing slits, held together by oversized gold safety pins featuring the Italian house's signature Medusa head motif.

According to the dress's Wikipedia page — yes, the dress has its own Wikipedia page — this historic red carpet moment comes courtesy of Dean Aslett, the brand's head of womenswear and atelier, who granted Hurley a favor by loaning her the dress for the premiere after she had faced rejection from several other fashion houses. I hope Aslett got a big ol' raise for that one, because it made all the headlines the next day and turned Hurley into a megastar.

We can't all get our hands on Versace's super-sexy dresses, but adding safety pin jewelry to your every day looks is a good way to get inspiration from this iconic red carpet look.

3 Gallery 3 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.