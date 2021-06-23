Great Outfits in Fashion History: Eve at a J.W. Anderson Fashion Show

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

A lot of the fashion inspiration floating around right now is understandably focused on the possibilities of a Hot Vax Summer. The tight, the cut-out, the festive, the flashy are in high demand, as people yearn to dress up and be seen. But this image of Eve at J.W. Anderson's most recent IRL pre-pandemic London Fashion Week has me thinking about the great outerwear possibilities of a Hot Vax Fall. (Are we going there? Is it too soon? Oh, well.)

Back in February 2020, Eve — a regular Great Outfits in Fashion History subject — was in London, sitting FROW at designer Jonathan Anderson's autumnal debut. She was dressed in J.W. Anderson, naturally, in a look from the brand's Spring 2020 collection: a glittering metallic silver trench-style coat with exaggerated lapels (a brand signature) in a contrasting matte black leather, which she accessorized with shiny black patent pointed-toe heels and a black shoulder bag with a woven design that cascaded down into a long fringe. Her blue eyeshadow, dramatic lashes and glossy lip rounded out the artful, futuristic feel of the whole ensemble.

I have a feeling this excitement around getting dressed will persist well into fall and so on, which means statement outerwear — as in, coats that are the main attraction of the look — will be at the top of our shopping lists very soon. Recreate this particular Eve outfit with the pieces in the gallery, below.

