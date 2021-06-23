Great Outfits in Fashion History: Eve at a J.W. Anderson Fashion Show

I know we're focused on tight Hot Vax Summer clothes... but what about Hot Vax Fall outerwear?
Eve attends 'JW Anderson' fashion show during London Fashion Week February 2020

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

A lot of the fashion inspiration floating around right now is understandably focused on the possibilities of a Hot Vax Summer. The tight, the cut-out, the festive, the flashy are in high demand, as people yearn to dress up and be seen. But this image of Eve at J.W. Anderson's most recent IRL pre-pandemic London Fashion Week has me thinking about the great outerwear possibilities of a Hot Vax Fall. (Are we going there? Is it too soon? Oh, well.) 

Back in February 2020, Eve — a regular Great Outfits in Fashion History subject — was in London, sitting FROW at designer Jonathan Anderson's autumnal debut. She was dressed in J.W. Anderson, naturally, in a look from the brand's Spring 2020 collection: a glittering metallic silver trench-style coat with exaggerated lapels (a brand signature) in a contrasting matte black leather, which she accessorized with shiny black patent pointed-toe heels and a black shoulder bag with a woven design that cascaded down into a long fringe. Her blue eyeshadow, dramatic lashes and glossy lip rounded out the artful, futuristic feel of the whole ensemble. 

I have a feeling this excitement around getting dressed will persist well into fall and so on, which means statement outerwear — as in, coats that are the main attraction of the look — will be at the top of our shopping lists very soon. Recreate this particular Eve outfit with the pieces in the gallery, below.

ENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Sephora
Zimmermann Sabotage Barrel metallic textured-leather trench coat Outnet
Chelsea Paris Finn Sandals
