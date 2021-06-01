The 27 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in May

Including cream and oil (yes, oil!) blushes, potent brightening serums and sunscreens we can't wait to wear every single day this summer.

Photo: Courtesy of Ami Colé

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

No matter what else is going on in this chaotic, whirlwind of a world at any given time, you can always count on one constant: Team Fashionista is out there, scouting new beauty products, test-driving innovative formulas and clamoring to get our hands on the latest brands to hit the market. Isn't it nice to have something you can always rely on?

In May, we tried out cream and oil (yes, oil!) blushes, potent brightening serums, shine-enhancing hair products, mood-lifting fragrances and sunscreens we can't wait to wear every single day this summer. We also discovered a nail polish remover that's actually enjoyable to use, a tinted moisturizer that absolutely bests all others we've tried, an accessory that expertly classes up second-day hair and a new, totally unique candle that's the result of a collaboration between two of our beauty director's very favorite brands.

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) all of our favorite beauty and wellness finds from May.

