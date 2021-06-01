Fashionista Wants to Help Get the Fashion and Beauty Industries Back to Work

Photo: Getty Images

The past 14 months have been rough for everyone, but with the vaccine roll-out in full swing, we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. An important part of this recovery will be jobs, jobs and more jobs — in other words, getting folks in the fashion and beauty industries back to work.

At Fashionista, we want to do our part to jumpstart job recovery, so through the month of June, all basic job listings will be 50% off. If you are thinking about hiring, start the process now by listing your openings on Fashionista. And if you are looking for work, check our open job listings; we're updating them weekly and there's sure to be an opportunity which will be the perfect fit for you.

We're excited to help get the fashion and beauty industries back into full swing! Want more info? Email winnie@breakingmedia.com.

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.