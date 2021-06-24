Great Outfits in Fashion History: Garcelle Beauvais Giving '90s Flower Child

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

You may know Garcelle Beauvais as one of the newest cast members of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," but back in the '90s and early 2000s, she was basically the queen of Hollywood movie premieres and parties. And at those events, she was always wearing something cute and stylish that would look just as cool now as it did then.

Case in point: the sort of '90s flower child look she put together for the premiere of "Edtv" in 1999. It's very much that hippie-tinged, summery, relaxed and girly aesthetic that defined that moment in fashion. It was also so much more individualized than what we typically see in red-carpet looks today, with the hair flowers and the avian graphic on her dress adding just the right amount of playful whimsy.

Shop a few fun items inspired by this look in the gallery below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.