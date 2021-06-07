Must Read: The Stars of 'Pose' Got a 'Harper's Bazaar' Digital Cover, 16Arlington Launches Bridal

Photo: John Edmonds for "Harper's Bazaar"

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

The stars of "Pose" got a Harper's Bazaar digital cover

Harper's Bazaar honors the groundbreaking, entertainment-changing work of "Pose" with its latest digital cover, which stars Janet Mock, MJ Rodriguez and Indya Moore. To accompany the cover, Nojan Aminosharei gathered the covers stars and Dominique Jackson for a discussion on the show's beginnings and its bittersweet ending. {Harper's Bazaar}

16Arlington launches bridal

16Arlington is bringing its feathered party-wear to brides: The London label is launching a collection of bridalwear on June 7. The debut line, which ranges in price from £895 to £2,700, features the brand's signatures like feather-trimmed minis and high-neck, sequin-bedecked gowns. The collection will be available on the label's e-commerce platform and on Matchesfashion as part of the retailer's growing wedding edit. {WWD}

Here's how designers can support Asian Americans in fashion

Over half of all businesses in New York City's Garment District are Asian American-owned and led, according to a study by artisans-rights nonprofit Nest. And while brands broadcast their support for the AAPI community on social media, many have begun taking their production needs elsewhere. In a piece for Refinery29, Eliza Huber takes a closer look at the importance of this neighborhood and why designers need to invest in AAPI-owned factories, especially when so many of them are struggling to stay afloat. {Refinery29}

