House Of Is Hiring A Temporary Account Director In New York, NY - Maternity Leave Coverage (3 Months)

NYC-based communications collective, House Of, is dedicated to putting our designers front and center via our innovative and personal approach to PR. We are known in the industry for cultivating authentic relationships and representing a curated range of emerging designers and direct-to-consumer labels. With a focus on holistic strategy and integrative initiatives, we create thoughtful narratives that resonate with press, influencers and consumers alike.

We are who we represent. House Of is BIPOC-founded and our client community is 70% BIPOC-founded and owned. We are nuanced in our understanding and intentional in our socially conscious messaging, both within the diversity space and sustainability landscape. We provide confident guidance around ecological responsibility and inclusivity, as well as champion these efforts within the growing conversations surrounding mindful practices.

House Of is seeking a Temporary Account Director in New York for a 3-month maternity leave position, from mid-July to mid-October. This position will build and implement communications strategies, oversee client communications, and secure strategic press coverage for a range of fashion / lifestyle brands, while managing junior staff and working closely with the House Of team.

https://www.instagram.com/houseof.nyc/

Responsibilities:

Craft and implement communications strategies that increase brand awareness, drive media coverage, and amplify brand messaging

Oversee account activity and manage client communication across all brands

Secure strategic press coverage across print and digital media including features and product placement

Oversee editorial requests and sample trafficking through daily correspondence with editors and stylists

Develop press materials including, press releases, brand bios, media alerts, etc.

Monitor industry trends and create compelling pitch angles across brands

Possess an understanding of affiliate marketing and its role in the current editorial landscape

Manage VIP and influencer activations and oversee product seedings

Execute seasonal press previews, brand launches, and virtual desksides

Maintain strong relationships with key editors, writers, stylists, and influencers

Supervise daily press coverage tracking and distribution to clients

Oversee monthly press reporting for all accounts

Manage the daily tasks of two Account Coordinators

Qualifications:

A minimum of of 8 years of experience in Public Relations with an emphasis on fashion and lifestyle brands

Self-starter with strong managerial, organizational, multitasking, and time management skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, balancing day-to-day execution and big-picture thinking

Experience with FashionGPS, Cision, Canva, and Google Suites

Please send resumes to liz@house-of.com, subject line Temporary Account Director