ICP Is Hiring A Visual Merchandising Specialist In New York, NY

ICP is an exclusive marketer and distributor of luxury fragrances in the Americas. Together through strategic vision, dynamic leadership and keen market knowledge, they catapulted ICP into a leading luxury boutique firm that has revolutionized the now thriving niche fragrance category.

TITLE: Visual Merchandising Specialist

REPORTS TO: Sr. Manager, Visual Merchandising

FLSA STATUS: Exempt

LOCATED: NYC (HQ)

OVERVIEW: This position is responsible for supporting all aspects of Visual Merchandising & Creative Services on behalf of the International Cosmetics & Perfumes (ICP) brands. This person will assist in visual merchandising initiatives for all brands, provide support for creative production management, event production projects, and photography. As this is a small team, the role requires a personality that can blend both technical production and execution, and someone who can work highly collaboratively with internal and external clients. The right candidate is self-motivated with outstanding organization and analytics skills for project management, excellent communication skills for client/vendor relations, and is a self-starter. This role will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability and Communication.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manages timelines for all projects, ensuring all key milestones are on track

Keeps current database of all store/counter locations in collaboration with Sales team

Creates, updates and manages planograms for all store formats

Coordinates and executes window displays for holiday/promotional launches in collaboration with the marketing and creative teams

Assists in managing/planning photoshoots, attaining retouched imagery, filing images appropriately

Conducts market research and creates trend and comp summaries of retail environments

Brainstorms and collaborates with other members of the creative and marketing teams on new launches

Follows brand guidelines for each brand and ensures consistency of visual voice

Collaborates with the Creative and Event Marketing teams on the creation and execution of event designs

Collaborates with Sales and Operations teams on all relevant programs

Develops necessary collateral to support merchandising initiatives

Embodies the firm’s vision to inspire our clients through beauty innovations and the narrative of luxury while championing company practices and culture

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree plus 2-3 years Visual Merchandising & Creative Services experience in the luxury sector; beauty/fragrance industry preferred

Strong understanding of print and visual production

Excellent collaborative project management skills, including the ability to successfully organize, prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously

Innovative critical thinker with strong strategic skills and analytical ability

Excellent oral, written and visual communication skills

Team player with ability to work successfully as part of a cross-functional team

Desire to work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change

At ease working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities as they arise



To Apply: Please send your resume to mknightly@icperfumes.com, subject line Visual Merchandising Specialist.

ICP Diversity Commitment

As an inherently multicultural company, we are dedicated to a diverse and inclusive workplace. It’s at the heart of who we are.



ICP is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applicants are considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.



Compensation includes competitive salary, subsidized benefits including medical/dental/vision/life/LTD, 401K plan, generous PTO, professional development, and more!