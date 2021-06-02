ICP Is Hiring A Visual Merchandising Specialist In New York, NY
TITLE: Visual Merchandising Specialist
REPORTS TO: Sr. Manager, Visual Merchandising
FLSA STATUS: Exempt
LOCATED: NYC (HQ)
OVERVIEW: This position is responsible for supporting all aspects of Visual Merchandising & Creative Services on behalf of the International Cosmetics & Perfumes (ICP) brands. This person will assist in visual merchandising initiatives for all brands, provide support for creative production management, event production projects, and photography. As this is a small team, the role requires a personality that can blend both technical production and execution, and someone who can work highly collaboratively with internal and external clients. The right candidate is self-motivated with outstanding organization and analytics skills for project management, excellent communication skills for client/vendor relations, and is a self-starter. This role will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability and Communication.
CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Manages timelines for all projects, ensuring all key milestones are on track
- Keeps current database of all store/counter locations in collaboration with Sales team
- Creates, updates and manages planograms for all store formats
- Coordinates and executes window displays for holiday/promotional launches in collaboration with the marketing and creative teams
- Assists in managing/planning photoshoots, attaining retouched imagery, filing images appropriately
- Conducts market research and creates trend and comp summaries of retail environments
- Brainstorms and collaborates with other members of the creative and marketing teams on new launches
- Follows brand guidelines for each brand and ensures consistency of visual voice
- Collaborates with the Creative and Event Marketing teams on the creation and execution of event designs
- Collaborates with Sales and Operations teams on all relevant programs
- Develops necessary collateral to support merchandising initiatives
- Embodies the firm’s vision to inspire our clients through beauty innovations and the narrative of luxury while championing company practices and culture
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor’s Degree plus 2-3 years Visual Merchandising & Creative Services experience in the luxury sector; beauty/fragrance industry preferred
- Strong understanding of print and visual production
- Excellent collaborative project management skills, including the ability to successfully organize, prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Innovative critical thinker with strong strategic skills and analytical ability
- Excellent oral, written and visual communication skills
- Team player with ability to work successfully as part of a cross-functional team
- Desire to work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change
- At ease working with a small team and willing to take on new challenges/opportunities as they arise
To Apply: Please send your resume to mknightly@icperfumes.com, subject line Visual Merchandising Specialist.
ICP Diversity Commitment
As an inherently multicultural company, we are dedicated to a diverse and inclusive workplace. It’s at the heart of who we are.
ICP is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applicants are considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.
Compensation includes competitive salary, subsidized benefits including medical/dental/vision/life/LTD, 401K plan, generous PTO, professional development, and more!