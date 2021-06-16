ICP Is Hiring ECommerce & Digital Marketing Manager In New York, NY

TITLE: Manager, Ecommerce & Digital Marketing

REPORTS TO: Director, Ecommerce & Digital Marketing

STATUS: Non-exempt

LOCATED: NYC (HQ)

JOB OVERVIEW: The Ecommerce & Digital Marketing Manager will be responsible for managing the execution of e- commerce marketing and CRM strategies to drive conversion and customer retention on behalf of the International Cosmetics & Perfumes (ICP) brands e-commerce sites. This position will also be joining the digital team at an exciting time for ICP and have the chance to be part of the launch of new brand e-commerce sites. The Manager role requires working in close collaboration with internal teams as well as external partners to create and manage all digital content, drive revenue through email marketing as well as maintain the brand image across all digital channels.

The ideal candidate will be well versed in direct-to-consumer growth strategies and digital marketing trends. The right candidate should have a solid knowledge of e-commerce with a strong eye for details, a creative mind and flawless execution and organizational skills. This role will also promote and maintain the intrinsic company culture that fosters the firm’s core values of: Transparency, Recognition, Accountability, and Communication.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Create and maintain a rolling seasonal marketing calendar for e-commerce sites in collaboration with the Social Media and E-commerce teams, ensuring alignment across all digital channels.

Manage the planning, development and execution of all CRM programs including targeted campaigns based on customer segmentation, and triggered campaigns based on cross-channel customer behavior.

Develop strategies to build email databases for all new brands.

Coordinate closely with the design, social, and product marketing teams as needed to successfully deploy campaigns.

Manage e-commerce content including homepage banners, special events and new product launch campaigns.

Brief copy-writing and creative teams for all digital assets creation to support promotional activities, special events, and launches for e-commerce sites.

Partner with development agencies to drive new enhancements and custom features on the sites to improve the customer experience and marketing effectiveness.

Perform on-going and thorough site testing and QA on all devices.

Develop and execute email campaign strategies to drive customer acquisition and retention including managing cadence, content and design, integrating best practices and A/B testing to improve customer engagement and ROI.

Generate monthly email marketing analytical reports to monitor email strategies performance.

Assist with brand experience projects on an as-needed basis.

Perform competitive analysis, industry research to stay informed of digital trends and emerging technologies.

Collaborate with the Digital Marketing Director to develop relevant analytics reports measuring the digital programs performance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing required; Master’s degree a plus.

4-5 years’ experience in ecommerce digital marketing.

Prestige Beauty, and/or Luxury brand experience preferred.

Prior experience managing an e-commerce platform (CMS), Klayvio or any other ESPs & Google Analytics.

Knowledge in Shopify/Shopify+ is a huge plus.

Knowledge of SEM & SEO concepts.

Proven track record of executing digital communication strategies and tracking ROI analysis and A/B Testing.

Strong organizational and project management skills with the ability to handle multiple responsibilities.

Excellent verbal, written and presentation skills with previous copy-writing experience a plus.

Strong aesthetic sense and attention to detail that translates into all marketing messages: copy and art, brand communication.

Proficient in MS Office applications: Excel, PowerPoint, and Word, Photoshop a plus.

Positive attitude and demonstrates a high level of accountability and collaboration.

Passion for all things digital, appetite to learn new skills and keep up with digital trends.

Desire to work in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment while being adaptable to change.

Willingness to work with a small team and take on new challenges as they arise.

To Apply: Please send your resume to mknightly@icperfumes.com.