iloveplum Is Seeking A Part-Time Social Media / Blog Summer Intern (Remote)

We are looking for a part-time Social Media/Blog Summer Intern to join our growing marketing team.
What We Need

We are looking for a part-time Social Media/Blog Summer Intern to join our growing marketing team. This role will assist in the day-to-day planning and posting on iloveplum’s social media channels specifically our blog, NoFrillJustChill.com with the key purposes of driving brand awareness, customer acquisition, and nurturing community engagement.

We are committed to diversity and especially encourage members of underrepresented communities to apply.

What You'll Do

  • Assist in the planning and execution of social media content calendars, specifically on our blog, NoFrillJustChill.com
  • Write blog posts and come up with unique and creative concepts for NoFrillJustChill.com
  • Assist in influencer outreach/gifting
  • Source social content for social media posts and help draft accompanying copy

About You

  • You are a motivated self-starter who thrives in a fast-paced start-up environment. You're able to wear many hats, multi-task, and stay focused all at once. You are thoughtful and empathetic, respectful and curious, with a creative eye and sensibility. You are a great writer, you're witty and in the know, up to date on social trends and best practices.

*THIS IS A REMOTE POSITION*

To Apply: Please send your resume to morgan@blossominc.com, subject line Social Media / Blog Intern.

