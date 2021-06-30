Great Outfits in Fashion History: Iman in an Excellent Colorblocked Going-Out 'Fit

Photo: Tom Wargacki/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Have you heard? This summer is all about doing the most with fashion — bring on the color, the tight fits, the short hems. The best way to prepare is by looking through the extensive record of Hot Girl outfits that precede us, which will often take you back to the '90s, where you'll come across a series of very of-the-era but somehow still timeless looks — like this one from Iman, one of the sartorial icons of the era (and of today), worn to attend the opening of a Chanel store in midtown Manhattan in 1996. (How's that for chic?)

The paparazzi snapped the supermodel stepping out of her chauffeured vehicle, which made her eye-catching ensemble feel all the more glamorous. Iman wore a chartreuse and dusty rose mini slip dress, featuring a lace bra top, a halter neckline and a floral trim. She draped a light lime green cardigan over her shoulders and carried a hot-pink satin handbag that matched a silky panel on her dress. And to finish off the look? A pair of matching slingback heels with a rhinestone buckle. Barbie wishes.

Recreate Iman's colorful going-out 'fit this Hot Vax Summer with the pieces in the gallery, below.

6 Gallery 6 Images

